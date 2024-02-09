Foodie events to visit in Malaga towns before the end of winter

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 9 February 2024, 19:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Comforting spoon food, homemade cured meats, artisanal cheeses, and 'liquid gold' will be some of the protagonists for the remainder of winter in the province's foodie calendar. Places such as El Burgo, Algatocín and Álora are hosting events where visitors can not only taste dishes and products but also learn more about the gastronomy of Malaga. These events include themed markets and food fairs.

Olive oil and the culture surrounding it is the theme for the annual Moliendo de Riogordo festival that takes place from 23 until 25 of this month. A tour of the olive groves and a special, guided tasting (also in English), as well as a market and exhibitions have been organised.

The weekend of 24 and 25 February is the Feria Gastronómica de la Serranía de Ronda in Benarrabá. Cured meats, cheeses, preserves and cakes are among the products available for purchase. There are also tastings, live cooking demonstrations and a jamón slicing competition.

On Andalucía Day, 28 February, El Burgo holds the Fiesta de la Sopa de los Siete Ramales. The famous soup is based on a very old recipe which has just seven ingredients: bread, garlic, oil, peppers, tomatoes, wild asparagus and eggs.

From 29 February until 3 March is the Feria de Sabor a Málaga in Torremolinos which showcases local producers. There will be stalls selling gourmet items, workshops and tastings.

In the Valle del Genal tribute is paid to fennel with the Hinojá de Algatocín festival held on 2 and 3 March. The event includes a competition and tastings of dishes using the vegetable.

Next up are two cheese fairs: the first on 10 March in Torre del Mar, followed by another in Álora on 16 and 17 March, an opportunity to stock up on old favourites and sample new ones.