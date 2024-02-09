Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cheese fair in Álora. SUR
Foodie events to visit in Malaga towns before the end of winter
Gastronomy

Foodie events to visit in Malaga towns before the end of winter

There are plenty of gastronomic events, with something to suit all tastes, in the province in the coming weeks

Javier Almellones

Malaga

Friday, 9 February 2024, 19:11

Compartir

Comforting spoon food, homemade cured meats, artisanal cheeses, and 'liquid gold' will be some of the protagonists for the remainder of winter in the province's foodie calendar. Places such as El Burgo, Algatocín and Álora are hosting events where visitors can not only taste dishes and products but also learn more about the gastronomy of Malaga. These events include themed markets and food fairs.

Olive oil and the culture surrounding it is the theme for the annual Moliendo de Riogordo festival that takes place from 23 until 25 of this month. A tour of the olive groves and a special, guided tasting (also in English), as well as a market and exhibitions have been organised.

The weekend of 24 and 25 February is the Feria Gastronómica de la Serranía de Ronda in Benarrabá. Cured meats, cheeses, preserves and cakes are among the products available for purchase. There are also tastings, live cooking demonstrations and a jamón slicing competition.

On Andalucía Day, 28 February, El Burgo holds the Fiesta de la Sopa de los Siete Ramales. The famous soup is based on a very old recipe which has just seven ingredients: bread, garlic, oil, peppers, tomatoes, wild asparagus and eggs.

From 29 February until 3 March is the Feria de Sabor a Málaga in Torremolinos which showcases local producers. There will be stalls selling gourmet items, workshops and tastings.

In the Valle del Genal tribute is paid to fennel with the Hinojá de Algatocín festival held on 2 and 3 March. The event includes a competition and tastings of dishes using the vegetable.

Next up are two cheese fairs: the first on 10 March in Torre del Mar, followed by another in Álora on 16 and 17 March, an opportunity to stock up on old favourites and sample new ones.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Arrival of storm Karlotta set to bring welcome downpours of heavy rain to Malaga province and parts of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Another tense night in Malaga province as farmers block supermarket distribution depots and a motorway
  3. 3 Just how many illegal wells are there irrigating subtropical fruit plantations in the Axarquía?
  4. 4 Malaga plans to reopen old wells as emergency measure to combat drought crisis
  5. 5 Red level drought warning declared for Malaga city and Guadalhorce valley
  6. 6 Tense night during farmers' protest in Malaga province as lorry set on fire and police charge at demonstrators
  7. 7 Fuengirola claims rise in tourist office visits in January signals 'long-awaited deseasonalisation of tourism'
  8. 8 Soulful Jamaican romance music to serenade St Valentine lovers
  9. 9 Feathers and fantasy as Malaga carnival fun continues
  10. 10 PP leader calls for Costa del Sol motorway tolls to be scrapped until train line from Malaga reaches Marbella and Estepona

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad