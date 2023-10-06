Exhibitions, tastings, showcooking and talks at SUR Wines & Gourmet

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

SUR Wines & Gourmet, held on 2 and 3 October in the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos, attracted professionals from the hospitality industry, distribution, trade, tourism, wineries, and even students from catering schools. Sponsored by the provincial authority and its brand Sabor a Málaga, with the collaboration of Torremolinos town hall and the support of Almazara Catering, the exhibition featured seventy-five exhibitors and allowed professionals to taste and discover more than 400 national and international wines, as well as various gourmet products.

Diario SUR food critic Enrique Bellver said that this fair provides the perfect setting to showcase the great wines produced internationally and facilitates business meetings between wineries and restaurateurs. Regarding the highlights of the event, he noted the presence of numerous high-end wines, including many from France.

During the inauguration, mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid expressed her appreciation for the exhibition being hosted in her municipality due to the visibility it brings to the town and the conference centre. She said, "It's an event that has become established, and that's why more and more wineries are returning and wanting to participate."

Among the highlights this year were the activities arranged to run parallel to the main event. These included tasting sessions and show cooking.

On the first day, attendees were able to taste Malaga goat's cheeses with their different pairings and listen to a talk about beef and its ageing process by Grupo Norteños; there was also a cocktail session entitled Mixology with Royal Bliss.

There were many international wines to taste including some selected by French viticulturist François Lourton who explained his motives for choosing Spain to make some of his wines. The second day of the event focused on the use of extra virgin olive oil in haute cuisine, gourmet chocolate and dessert wines.

The tasting sessions started with a selection of wines from Malaga and from Martin Codax vineyards in Galicia and ended with some samples of Vermouth.