Anyway Wine Bar, the importance of wine

David Camino studied at La Cónsula catering college and trained professionally in London before returning to Malaga, which is where his enthusiasm for wine comes from. In fact, when he decided to move here, he united his passion for oenology and cuisine in a single establishment, Anyway Wine Bar, a place that began its journey as Trasañejo in Paseo de Reding 15 and has moved to a much larger premises, with an open terrace on Paseo de la Farola. However, beyond the very traditional and simple cuisine, where the quality of the product is rewarded above other factors, respecting at all times its original flavour, there are the wines, the true backbone of Anyway.

There are more than two hundred wines including fortified, organic and bio natural wines, classic and traditional, champagnes and other sparkling wines and very special vintages. In his wine cellar menu there is even a section for those wines considered authentic oenological jewels, of which more than one hundred are offered by the glass. David takes care to give each client all the information about the wines and also about what can be the best pairing between food and wine, taking into account preferences and particular tastes of each client. This is one of the reasons why this wine bar-restaurant has been so well received by locals and visitors alike.

Anyway Wine Bar has a simple menu with Iberian cured meat and national and international cheeses that allows a diner to select both the products and the quantity desired. But as not all the wines offered here pair in the same way with one product or another, there is a series of specialties in which there is no shortage of grilled red meats and other cuts with sauces and seasoning such as beef tataki with wasabi ice cream or pigs cheeks with truffle sauce.

David has created an original concept with character, where he puts special care and interest in supporting the small producer.

Address: P.º de la Farola 8, 29016 Malaga

Telephone: 695 37 77 99

Web: anywaywinebar.com