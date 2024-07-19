Eight summer fruits and their benefits

Emilio Morales Malaga Friday, 19 July 2024, 18:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Summer is here again and we are in the third week of July without even realising it. We need cool things to combat the heat, and we all have the feeling that it hasn't yet reached its peak. Fruits are a great option for this since besides having a lot of water (they hydrate us), they provide a great variety of flavours to get us out of boring eating routines. Snack on them between meals, at breakfast, lunch or whenever, but do eat them, as they will not only help us fight the heat, but they are also a great tool for improving the digestive system and a great source of vitamins. And if possible, do not drink them as juices, as they lose some of their beneficial properties. Finally, they are highly diuretic and remove toxins from the body. Besides, there is nothing more relaxing than a table on a porch with the whole family and someone cutting melon for everyone.

Peach

Undoubtedly one of the kings of the summer fruits, very rich in fibre and in water with almost 87%. It has high levels of potassium (not only bananas have it). However, the peach's strong points are its beta-carotene (provitamin A) and vitamins C and E content. It is a very good option as a complement and also, as it is in season, is at its best flavour. Eat it in slices and savour its potency.

Custard apple (chirimoya)

The fruit that helps your brain. It helps our neurons communicate with each other. This is not its only benefit, it is also a natural protector against infections and parasites, something that is due to its high fibre content. As you can see, it is a very complete fruit that is also really good when it comes out of the fridge. Go to your favourite fruit shop and get some!

Melon

A great ally for your skin, among many other benefits. Melon can help you eliminate toxins, prevent stomach aches and neutralise heartburn. It is also a natural laxative. Finally, it is good for the eyesight and helps to combat cellular ageing. A fruit with so many qualities to enjoy on its own, with other fruits or with a bit of cured ham.

Watermelon

One of the great antioxidants for the body and of course one of the tastiest fruits, with a high percentage of water, which helps to hydrate the body. In addition, eating watermelon on an empty stomach will be beneficial for you, as it helps to improve our digestion, is very rich in fibre and contains an enzyme that favours the absorption of nutrients. As mentioned above, watermelon is a fruit made up of a lot of water, which makes it easy to digest and an ideal choice to eat at any time of the day, including at night. The perfect fruit to satiate you without gaining weight? Without a doubt.

Strawberries

Perhaps they should be considered the queen of all and although they are more of a June fruit, July is still the time to enjoy them. Strawberries are rich in fibre, antioxidants, like most (if not all) berries, vitamins and minerals, which help to maintain a healthy gut. They are also delicious. Eat them with orange juice, with cream, chocolate or even on their own. In addition, some of their compounds help regulate blood sugar levels. Finally, a single cup of strawberries contains only about 43 calories, making them a great option for keeping weight off.

Mango

One of the Malaga fruits par excellence, the best ones can be found in the Axarquía region. It is rich in amino acids, vitamins C and E and apart from being easily digested and good against cancer (especially prostate cancer), it is very beneficial for the skin. It is effective in relieving clogged skin pores, which means that people suffering from acne will benefit from mango. It is also a fruit that you can combine in other dishes such as salads, pokés or even sushi. It has a very tropical taste, and at the same time it is very complete at a nutritional level.

Plum

Another classic for summer after-dinner meals. Plums are a great source of vitamin C, and they also work as an antioxidant, something that directly slows down the ageing of cells. In addition to all these qualities, they have high levels of potassium and calcium. For many years, plums have been a natural remedy to regulate intestinal transit or, in generous portions, as a home laxative.

Fig

This is the fruit that arrives at the end of summer, specifically at the end of August, although you can eat it a few weeks earlier to take advantage of its qualities and flavour. This fruit has a high fibre content, making it a great ally for improving intestinal transit and digestive health. One of its secrets is also that it is really good for the skin and a great antioxidant.