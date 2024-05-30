Eaterna Group opens its third restaurant in Malaga City: Niccia

The new establishment represents a commitment to Mediterranean-Italian cuisine and confirms the consolidation of the group as a benchmark for fine dining in the capital.

Niccia, located on Casapalma Street, brings a fresh and different approach to the group, but without losing the elegance that characterizes its restaurants.

Tatiana de León and Rodrigo Fernández share both their Argentinian origin and a family connection to gastronomy. Both met in Malaga in 2021, uniting their flair for business and their desire to continue their family culinary legacy. Just three years later, they have just opened their third restaurant in the city, which certifies the success and effervescence of Eaterna Group, the brand that brings together their three businesses.

Niccia is the latest addition to the group that they both manage, and opened its doors last February in C/ Casapalma, nº7, Malaga. “It represents a commitment to Mediterranean-Italian cuisine and brings a fresh and different approach to the group's restaurants, but without losing the elegance that characterises us”, says Tatiana de León.

“The new restaurant has a unique décor: we have sought to make every corner worthy of a photo,” says De León. “We focus on making Niccia a complete experience, bringing care and excellence to every detail, from the personalised and friendly service of our waiters to the presentation of our dishes and the tableware," she adds. The restaurant offers clients curious and personal details, such as a space where you can take a photo with a polaroid camera, “taking one home as a memento and leaving another for our photo mirror, located in the centre of the main room’.

Niccia's cuisine is characterized by fusing top-quality Italian products with unique flavors. Eaterna Group

Niccia's specialties include fried burrata and veal milanese with spaghetti in butter, “a combination we brought from Argentina”. As in the other two Eaterna Group restaurants, the culinary line of its cuisine has been elaborated by its executive chef, Gerónimo García Rinaldi, based on a fusion of top-quality Italian products with unique flavours, paired with a careful selection of wines from Spain, Italy and Argentina.

An expanding group

Eaterna Group took its first steps in November 2021, when Rodrigo Fernández founded the restaurant Puerto Cristal in C/ José Denis Belgrano nº 7, Malaga. The name is a nod to Fernandez's personal history, as his family has another Puerto Cristal Restaurant in Argentina, although Rodrigo has added to his own restaurant a more personal touch by opting for Mediterranean cuisine with hints of local flavours.

Tatiana de León and Rodrigo Fernández, founding partners of Eaterna Group, which already includes three restaurants in the Malaga capital. Eaterna Group

Tatiana de León and Rodrigo Fernández, founding partners of the Eaterna Group, now run three restaurants in the capital. Eaterna Group began its expansion with the opening in April 2023 of the Tatanegro Restaurant located in the Plaza del Obispo nº3, a location that brings to its delicious cuisine the unique attraction of the incredible views of Malaga Cathedral from the terrace.

Niccia is now the third side of the gastronomic triangle that Eaterna Group has drawn in the centre of Malaga with its characteristic features: culinary quality, careful and detailed service, elegance and freshness.

Adress: Calle Casapalma nº 7. 29018, Málaga

Phone number: +34 633 94 03 31

Web: www.nicciamalaga.com