Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Yucas Mare. SIE
Corporate dinners by Grupo Stratomille, a restaurant for every type of customer
Extra Grupo Stratomille

Corporate dinners by Grupo Stratomille, a restaurant for every type of customer

The company offers the best options to enjoy a complete gastronomic and leisure experience this Christmas

Thursday, 26 October 2023

Compartir

As October draws to an end, the company dinner season begins, undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited events in companies due to its social, festive and, of course, gastronomic nature.

In recent years, the number of bookings has increased tremendously, which is why it is essential to be proactive and arrange these events in advance in order to enjoy venues that are up to the company's standards where you can celebrate the year's achievements, as is the case of the Grupo Stratomille restaurants.

With extensive experience in the restaurant industry, the group offers its customers unique experiences designed to be enjoyed. To this end, it has different restaurants that take care of quality and ambience, adapting to diners' preferences. They are also distributors of Astoria Wines, the most important private winery in Italy, which has a wide range of varieties from one of the most beautiful and important wine-growing areas of the country.

Mar de copas.
Mar de copas. SIE

So, if you're looking for a different and stylish dining experience, Yucas Mare is the place to be. Located in the Torrequebrada area of Benalmádena, the venue has an indoor dining room surrounded by glass curtains, which makes it a very versatile space that can be adapted according to the needs of the clients. Next to the dining room is the terrace, the great attraction due to its spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea, which has had its famous igloos in place since October. These glass domes with a capacity for 10 people offer a 360º view in unbeatable climatic conditions. As the group explains, the idea was born with the aim of allowing customers to experience an intimate and magical atmosphere at any time of the year in a comfortable and pleasant way.

In terms of cuisine, at Yucas Mare they work with high quality Mediterranean gastronomy with exquisite menus to enjoy an incomparable business lunch or dinner.

With a more casual atmosphere, Mar de Copas has a range of menus with different options and affordable prices comprising a selection of varied gourmet canapés, Astoria wines, and drinks. This beach bar offers more relaxed spaces, ideal for those who prefer to have a cocktail-style lunch or dinner in a welcoming place by the sea.

La Pala d'Oro.
La Pala d'Oro. SIE

For fans of fine Italian cuisine, La Pala d'Oro brings a little piece of this fascinating country to the province. To do so at this time of year, the establishment has menus with various options depending on the restaurant chosen: Málaga city (C/ Keromnes, 4, 29016 Málaga, just in front of the Gran Hotel Miramar), with an indoor dining room divided into two parts and a small outdoor terrace; Benalmádena town (Pje. Alcalde Valderrama, 6, 29639 Benalmádena), with two spaces, one interior and one interior patio; or Riviera del Sol (Av. del Golf, 25, Plta. Ático, 29649 Urb. Riviera Sol, Mijas), which also has an interior dining room, sea views and various welcoming terraces.

Whichever option is chosen, customers will enjoy the unique, attentive and committed service of the 'Stratomille' experience to make their events superb.

Further information

Yucas Mare is located at C. Torrequebrada, Planta -1, 29630 Benalmádena, Málaga.

Mar de Copas, is located at C. Torrequebrada, Planta -2, 29630 Benalmádena, Málaga, next to Yucas Mare.

The menus can be seen at yucasmare.com for Yucas Mare and Mar de Copas and at lapaladoro.com for all the La Pala d’Oro restaurants. They can also be requested by email to eventos@stratomille.com.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Application period opens for Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people
  2. 2 United Airways to triple number of direct flights between Malaga and New York with new daily service
  3. 3 Proposal for train track on stilts along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol sparks interest
  4. 4 Lorry driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Costa del Sol motorway
  5. 5 Foreign investment fund is 'very interested' in troubled Tivoli amusement park on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 When precisely will the next partial lunar eclipse be visible in Spain?
  7. 7 Get ready for things that go bump in the night on the Costa
  8. 8 Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend
  9. 9 Inaugural visit of P&O cruise ship MS Arvia
  10. 10 What do the experts predict the weather will be like in Spain during November?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad