Corporate dinners by Grupo Stratomille, a restaurant for every type of customer

As October draws to an end, the company dinner season begins, undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited events in companies due to its social, festive and, of course, gastronomic nature.

In recent years, the number of bookings has increased tremendously, which is why it is essential to be proactive and arrange these events in advance in order to enjoy venues that are up to the company's standards where you can celebrate the year's achievements, as is the case of the Grupo Stratomille restaurants.

With extensive experience in the restaurant industry, the group offers its customers unique experiences designed to be enjoyed. To this end, it has different restaurants that take care of quality and ambience, adapting to diners' preferences. They are also distributors of Astoria Wines, the most important private winery in Italy, which has a wide range of varieties from one of the most beautiful and important wine-growing areas of the country.

Mar de copas. SIE

So, if you're looking for a different and stylish dining experience, Yucas Mare is the place to be. Located in the Torrequebrada area of Benalmádena, the venue has an indoor dining room surrounded by glass curtains, which makes it a very versatile space that can be adapted according to the needs of the clients. Next to the dining room is the terrace, the great attraction due to its spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea, which has had its famous igloos in place since October. These glass domes with a capacity for 10 people offer a 360º view in unbeatable climatic conditions. As the group explains, the idea was born with the aim of allowing customers to experience an intimate and magical atmosphere at any time of the year in a comfortable and pleasant way.

In terms of cuisine, at Yucas Mare they work with high quality Mediterranean gastronomy with exquisite menus to enjoy an incomparable business lunch or dinner.

With a more casual atmosphere, Mar de Copas has a range of menus with different options and affordable prices comprising a selection of varied gourmet canapés, Astoria wines, and drinks. This beach bar offers more relaxed spaces, ideal for those who prefer to have a cocktail-style lunch or dinner in a welcoming place by the sea.

La Pala d'Oro. SIE

For fans of fine Italian cuisine, La Pala d'Oro brings a little piece of this fascinating country to the province. To do so at this time of year, the establishment has menus with various options depending on the restaurant chosen: Málaga city (C/ Keromnes, 4, 29016 Málaga, just in front of the Gran Hotel Miramar), with an indoor dining room divided into two parts and a small outdoor terrace; Benalmádena town (Pje. Alcalde Valderrama, 6, 29639 Benalmádena), with two spaces, one interior and one interior patio; or Riviera del Sol (Av. del Golf, 25, Plta. Ático, 29649 Urb. Riviera Sol, Mijas), which also has an interior dining room, sea views and various welcoming terraces.

Whichever option is chosen, customers will enjoy the unique, attentive and committed service of the 'Stratomille' experience to make their events superb.

Further information

Yucas Mare is located at C. Torrequebrada, Planta -1, 29630 Benalmádena, Málaga.

Mar de Copas, is located at C. Torrequebrada, Planta -2, 29630 Benalmádena, Málaga, next to Yucas Mare.

The menus can be seen at yucasmare.com for Yucas Mare and Mar de Copas and at lapaladoro.com for all the La Pala d’Oro restaurants. They can also be requested by email to eventos@stratomille.com.