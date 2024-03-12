Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cod Days in Benalmádena

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 18:13

This month, Gran Madrid | Casino Torrequebrada will be hosting a tantalising gastronomic event: from the 18th to the 24th of March, you will be able to enjoy their best cod dishes in their Origen Restaurant. Are you ready to awaken your senses?

If there is one thing that stands out, it is that Origen Restaurant chefs are experts at what they do, and this time is no exception. Enjoy a whole week, from Monday to Sunday, of the best gastro cod proposals that you can try with Origen Restaurant’s special touch. During this week, a special cod menu awaits you, featuring traditional cod recipes from the Netherlands, perfected in a Málaga style. Would you like to know more about this special menu?

2024 Cod Days Menu

Cod and garlic croquette with creamy quince sauce

Málaga Salad

Cod brandade cannelloni with dried fruit & nut vinaigrette

Low-temperature cod au gratin with hollandaise sauce and tomato confiture

Coconut Torrija with apricot jam and white chocolate creamy sauce

45 € WITH DRINK (IVA INCL.)

Discover the best place to dine in Benalmádena

Gastro experiences are once-in-a-lifetime, unique experiences and that's why we recommend one of the best restaurants in the Malaga Province, Origen Restaurant. Located in the Torrequebrada Casino, Origen is a space that combines high-quality ingredients with the most elegant venue, where the most exclusive sensations will turn your evening into an unforgettable experience.

With a well-deserved reputation, the professional team from the best restaurant in Torrequebrada elaborates each of its creations with the utmost diligence and care, with the purpose of obtaining an exceptional flavour and a unique texture that envelops the senses. Are you still unsure of where to dine on the Costa del Sol? Visit the restaurant in the Torrequebrada Casino, the experience is guaranteed to be unbeatable.

