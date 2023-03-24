Chefs do their bit for children's charity The fifth Chefs for Children initiative is being held on 24 April at the Anantara Villapadierna hotel in Benahavís

A total of 47 chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants will take part in the fifth Chefs for Children initiative on Monday, 24 April at the Anantara Villapadierna hotel in Benahavís. This will be the first time that the hotel has hosted the event that brings together some of Spain's top chefs to hold healthy food workshops with primary school pupils and to take part in a charity dinner that this year will raise funds for the Pequeño Deseo Foundation.

The presentation of the event, at the local Escuela de Hostelería on Monday, was attended by the Malaga chefs who will be responsible for preparing the menu for the special dinner. José Carlos García, from the restaurant that bears his name; Diego Gallegos, from Sollo; Fernando Villasclaras, from El Lago; Mauricio Giovanini, from Messina; Dani Carnero, from Kaleja; and Manuel Navarro, from the Hotel Anantara Villa Padierna spoke of how "exciting" and "gratifying" it is for them to be able to do their bit for this cause.

Competitions and workshops

The day will begin in the morning with 150 children from the Pequeño Deseo Foundation and the Daidín and Atalaya schools taking part in healthy food workshops.

The children will have the opportunity to cook alongside some of the country's most renowned chefs while discovering simple and healthy textures and flavour combinations that they can then prepare at home. Teachers from Le Cordon Bleu Madrid and students from the Escuela de Hostelería de Benahavís will assist the chefs during the activity with the children.

Benahavís mayor, José Antonio Mena, said that "it is a privilege that the most important chefs in Spain are helping us to promote healthy eating habits among schoolchildren, while helping to raise funds for the Fundación Pequeño Deseo charity".

The event will end with the special dinner, prepared by the chefs, costing 350 euros per head.