Chef Dabiz brings his gourmet burgers to Marbella The Michelin chef brings his GoXO food truck out of Madrid for the first time and parks it in Puerto Banús until the end of the summer

Monday, 18 April 2022, 13:41

‘This is going to be fantastic.” Dabiz Muñoz has already announced on Instagram. “We are going to do a spectacular thing for Easter and we are going to stay here all summer. We are very happy to have arrived in Marbella,” he said on his account while strolling through Puerto Banús. Good as said and done. Four days before the start of Easter, the chef from the three-Michelin-starred DiverXo in Madrid landed in Marbella. He brought his ‘take away’ brand, GoXO and has parked his food truck in El Corte Inglés in Puerto Banús.

Next to the van is a terrace with capacity for up to thirty people where you can try the double cheeseburger with matured beef and cheddar cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, chifera sauce (Chinese-Peruvian) and puffed rice, or the double cheeseburger with matured beef and gouda cheese with yakisoba noodles, peppers, miso and black truffle perigourdine sauce (each one is priced at 15.50 euros).

To accompany the burgers are chips with jalapeño-lime aioli and XO brava sauce (4.50 euros). And for dessert, they offer three options: liquid sponge cake, with Belgian dark chocolate filled with cookies soaked in milk cream with a touch of caramel and vanilla-yuzu chantilly (10 euros); the famous La Pedroche cheesecake (10 euros); and the XO waffle, bathed in dark chocolate, creamy yogurt and coconut, salted caramel sauce and pineapple crispy (9 euros). The menu is completed with two cocktail proposals: Japanese shiso mojito and Thai mezcal margarita (each for 12.50 euros).

This is the first time that a GoXO food truck has ventured outside of Madrid. Currently, it only has one on Calle Preciados but its Christmas debut on Paseo de la Castellana was a resounding success, with long queues every day. Until now, you could only enjoy the haute cuisine of Dabiz Muñoz, better known as ‘goxismo ilustrado’, in Madrid or Barcelona. In the case of Barcelona, instead of a van, he has his only restaurant outside Madrid.

After the closure of StreetXO London and the arrival of the pandemic, it launched its ‘delivery’ and ‘take away’ line under the name of GoXO. This has been added to its already established DiverXO (the only three Michelin starred restaurant in Madrid) and its more informal version, StreetXO.

There are more ideas bubbling in the head of this restless chef who has thousands of projects in mind, including some outside of Spain. The most immediate: RabioXO, specialising in pasta and dumplings, is planned to open in Madrid in May.

But for now his truck is in Marbella with the intention of staying all summer. At least until the end of September, from 1pm to 11pm, according to the group headed by the recently voted “best chef in the world” (in September he took first place in the world top 100 of the fifth edition of The Best Chef Awards 2021).

One of the main objectives when considering moving in to Marbella was: “To reach many more people”. The fact that the Costa del Sol is a place of passage and a meeting point for many nationalities and cosmopolitan palates has been an attraction for the XO universe. For now, just during the summer. After September, who knows if the food truck will stay, go away to come back seasonally, or go on for more.