So far there has not been a competent assessment of circumstances where a country's gastronomy has been influenced by another's. For example, the worldwide imprint left by American hamburgers, Spanish paella, and British fish and chips – in their various traditionalised forms and to name only three – is irreversible but statistically inexistent. They are trivial and have not changed the way other dishes are prepared by the different nationalities.

Spanish cuisine has been shaped by foreign influences. Wherever they went on their search for military conquest, the early Romans introduced winemaking and olive cultivation, both of which remain central to Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine today.

The Phoenicians brought sauces and seafood preparation techniques, but arguably the most significant influence came from the Moors, who introduced spices (eg saffron and cumin), rice, citrus fruits, almonds, and sugarcane, which are still essential ingredients in dishes like paella and turrón (traditional Spanish nougat).

The discovery of the Americas brought tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, and chocolate to Spain, as well as gazpacho and pisto (ratatouille). These products form the base of many dishes.

French and Italian cooking techniques have been adopted in top restaurants, although the contribution made by Basque and Catalan chefs must never be underestimated. This influence has also refined cooking methods and presentation styles in dessert dishes like crema catalana (similar to French crème brûlée).

While Spanish cuisine has been shaped by these foreign influences, its influence on global cuisine is much greater.