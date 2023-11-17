Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nyetimber vineyard, West Sussex, UK. Geograph
Royals eschew British wines
Royal connections would appear to eclipse other considerations, as there can be no justifiable reason why English wines have been passed over in favour of US products

Malaga

Friday, 17 November 2023, 14:34

Those of us living in Spain are not necessarily enthusiastic about English wine - indeed we get few opportunities to drink it - but it seems rather illogical that Californian wine, rather than English, should be served at Claridge's hotel for a royal book launch. The event marks the King's 75th birthday. 'King Charles III: The Leadership and Vision of a Modern Monarch' will be presented to invited guests while they sip wines from a boutique Napa Valley winery.

HM has chosen the wines of one of California's leading sustainable producers, Bouchaine Vineyards, a foremost producer of sustainably farmed Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. It is not the first time that Charles has flaunted his green credentials, having previously selected the same wines for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee in 2022. "We are once again thrilled to help (sic) the royal family celebrate a special occasion with a little taste of California sunshine," says winery owner Tatiana Copeland. She was allegedly a close friend of Princess Margaret, having met her while holidaying on the island of Mustique, where Copeland owns a villa.

Royal connections would appear to eclipse other considerations, as there can be no justifiable reason why English wines have been passed over in favour of US products. Californian wines figure highly in sustainability stakes, but many English wines also fit the bill. These include award-winning names like Davenport Vineyards in East Sussex, Ridgeview Wine Estate, Nyetimber, Chapel Down, Bolney Wine Estate, and Hambledon Vineyard. Well, it might have been worse: they might have decided to serve French wines.

