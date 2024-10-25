Ravages of time please

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Port and sherry once held a revered place in any respectable middle to upper-class British household. However, these traditional drinks have fallen out of favour, claims A.J. Linn

Andrew J Linn

Malaga

Friday, 25 October 2024, 13:37

It's rather sad to read that port producers are concerned by falling sales. Hardly surprising, we may reflect, as who are the fuddy-duddys who drink the stuff these days? Port and sherry once held a revered place in any respectable middle to upper-class British household. They were staples of refined social gatherings. However, these traditional drinks have fallen out of favour, giving way to the rise of wine, beer, and other beverages that now dominate contemporary drinking culture.

So, who are today's consumers of these once-ubiquitous staples? In the past, they were strictly for the 'upper classes' with the footnote that there was a long period when sherry was considered by northern Europeans as a cheap way of getting drunk. Sherry, in particular, has seen a dramatic drop in popularity, losing ground to trendier and more widely consumed alcoholic beverages.

WINE OF THE WEEK

  • Dry Sack sherry

  • Unquestionably one of the icons of the drinks business, it was introduced by Williams and Humbert in 1906 as a medium sherry to suit all tastes and has proved its worth over a century and a half Around ten euros.

But while both products may no longer be household staples, they have found new life in certain circles. Enthusiasts of fortified wines, wine connoisseurs, and those with a nostalgic connection to these drinks still appreciate their complex flavours and rich histories. Moreover, a new generation of drinkers, particularly those interested in wine as an investment may help revive their status, albeit in different forms.

Ultimately, while their role has shifted in modern society, port and sherry remain cherished by a dedicated few, even if they are no longer the go-to choices for the majority of today's drinkers.

