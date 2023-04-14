No dress code - no dress
A certain Ms Max hosts nude dinner parties in Manhattan. Starting as a free social event, the demand has reached a level where the vegan meals are billed
Andrew J. Linn
Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:24
There are few tricks restaurants will not use to secure our custom, and nothing is off-bounds. Remember the Paris restaurant where customers eat in total darkness? There is now another one, The Blind Cow in Zurich. The waiters are blind too.
There are as many crazy ideas as there are crazy chefs, certainly across the pond.
A certain Ms Max hosts nude dinner parties in Manhattan. Starting as a free social event, the demand has reached a level where the vegan meals are billed.
Diners strip off on arrival and introduce themselves around. The idea is a hit in the US, but would it be successful in Spain?
The Starbucks chain has launched a new line of coffee with olive oil. Described unsurprisingly by the media as 'tasting like a large spoonful of olive oil in coffee' Starbucks' departing CEO, Howard Schultz, has nominated the Oleato line as a momentous cap to his career.
"In over 40 years, I can't remember a moment when I've been more excited," he said. It's probably best that he is leaving.
