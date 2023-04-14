Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A naked dining club in the US. Reuters
No dress code - no dress

No dress code - no dress

A certain Ms Max hosts nude dinner parties in Manhattan. Starting as a free social event, the demand has reached a level where the vegan meals are billed

Andrew J. Linn

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:24

Compartir

There are few tricks restaurants will not use to secure our custom, and nothing is off-bounds. Remember the Paris restaurant where customers eat in total darkness? There is now another one, The Blind Cow in Zurich. The waiters are blind too.

There are as many crazy ideas as there are crazy chefs, certainly across the pond.

A certain Ms Max hosts nude dinner parties in Manhattan. Starting as a free social event, the demand has reached a level where the vegan meals are billed.

Diners strip off on arrival and introduce themselves around. The idea is a hit in the US, but would it be successful in Spain?

The Starbucks chain has launched a new line of coffee with olive oil. Described unsurprisingly by the media as 'tasting like a large spoonful of olive oil in coffee' Starbucks' departing CEO, Howard Schultz, has nominated the Oleato line as a momentous cap to his career.

"In over 40 years, I can't remember a moment when I've been more excited," he said. It's probably best that he is leaving.

Publicidad

  1. 1 A new residential concept in Mijas
  2. 2 British pizza chain opens in Malaga city
  3. 3 How much does it cost to shop organically?
  4. 4 How to keep your house clean and save the planet
  5. 5 Canine support after a family's virus ordeal
  6. 6 Chronic inflammation, an invisible threat
  7. 7 From the fashion houses of Paris to rural Malaga
  8. 8 Cold feet could be a sign of a health problem. Walk, take hot and cold showers, have massages and keep away from the radiator
  9. 9 Secretary of Age Concern Fuengirola steps down after ten years of service
  10. 10

    Ghost in the machine

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad