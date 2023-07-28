Best bitters

The average drinker can go through life without ever tasting what are known as bitters, a type of alcoholic beverage made from the infusion or distillation of aromatic plants, herbs, spices, fruits, and roots. Bitters are highly concentrated for use in cocktails and other mixed drinks to improve the overall flavour.

Originally created in Venezuela, Angostura Bitters (with the oversize label) has around 44% alcohol and tastes of spices, citrus, and herbs. Fernet Branca, also with 44% alcohol, cannot be acknowledged as anything but what it is renowned for: a bombshell of a hangover cure. While most bitters are despatched in drops, another brand, Underberg, is usually drunk straight from the bottle. Allegedly, its secret recipe is only known to five people.

When we consume bitter substances, our body's natural reaction is to treat them as if they were potentially harmful, similar to how it responds to poison. This triggers our salivary glands, leading to increased saliva production, and activates our palate to prepare for better digestion. In nature, bitter substances can often indicate spoiled or potentially harmful food, so our bodies have evolved to detect these flavors and send warning signals to our brain.

Even if we consume bitter substances knowingly, our body still takes action to protect us. It releases hormones that stimulate the contraction of the stomach wall, promoting the digestion of the substance and safeguarding the stomach from further damage.

So the next time you have an upset stomach or are feeling overstuffed after a large meal, consider sipping on a digestif.