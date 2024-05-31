Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
No accounting for taste
Food and drink opinion

No accounting for taste

When we taste what are considered to be the world's finest wines, if we don't like something, or find it underwhelming, we assume that we, rather than they, have fallen short in some way

Andrew J. Linn

Malaga

Friday, 31 May 2024, 15:13

Compartir

Although Henry Kissinger was not known for a love of wine, some past events reveal he might have had the stuff wine critics are made of. Speaking of life in general he once commented, 'The nice thing about being a celebrity is that, if you bore people, they think it's their fault.'

There's sometimes an element of this at stake when we taste what are considered to be the world's finest wines. If we don't like something, or find it underwhelming, we assume that we, rather than they, have fallen short in some way.

WINE OF THE WEEK

  • La Clave 2020

    La Clave 2020

    This well-priced red wine from Spain's up-and-coming El Bierzo region, is made by Raúl Pérez, a young winemaker whose name is becoming synonymous with modern enology
    Not a 'light' wine, but not heavy either and certainly not to be missed. Around 14 euros (El Corte Inglés).

MW Tim Aitkin tells a charming story of the great sommelier Gérard Basset. A couple who came to Chewton Glen for their silver wedding anniversary ordered a bottle of 1961 Château Lafite. Basset was called away momentarily to another table so a younger colleague served the wine. He had left a small sample glass which Basset tried 20 minutes later. Egregiously corked! He approached the couple's table, prepared to grovel, but first he asked them if they were enjoying the meal. They were indeed. And before he could mention the TCA-blighted Lafite, they enthused about the wine. It was the best thing they had ever drunk!

I don't blame the couple for not noticing the taint, or Gérard for not wanting to spoil their evening, but my guess is that their critical faculties had been suspended to a degree and unconsciously. We expect, even feel obliged, to like things that come with vaunted reputations. The classic example is a group tasting where everyone nods appreciatively – whatever they are really thinking.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
  4. 4 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  5. 5 Pioneering project to repopulate Costa del Sol cliff area with threatened coral launched
  6. 6 Torremolinos Pride ups international vibe with one eye on Europride 2027 bid
  7. 7 Residents of Costa del Sol village start petition against mobile phone mast
  8. 8 These are the winners of the SUR in English 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards
  9. 9 Guadalhorce valley town launches latest initiative to eliminate cockroaches and rodents
  10. 10 Eaterna Group opens its third restaurant in Malaga City: Niccia

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad