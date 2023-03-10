An invitation from Torre del Mar to sample some of the best local produce

The Axarquía goat's cheese and wine market returns to Torre del Mar's Paseo de Larios on Sunday 12 March.

The 'guest village' for this year's market is Canillas de Aceituno, which is well-known for its black pudding and chacina (cured pork).

Along with the specialities from Canillas de Aceituno, there will also be the opportunity to sample, learn more about and buy a wide range of local products including goat's cheese, chorizo, honey, wine and of course olive oil.