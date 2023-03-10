An invitation from Torre del Mar to sample some of the best local produce

Sections
Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00
The Axarquía goat's cheese and wine market returns to Torre del Mar's Paseo de Larios on Sunday 12 March.
The 'guest village' for this year's market is Canillas de Aceituno, which is well-known for its black pudding and chacina (cured pork).
Along with the specialities from Canillas de Aceituno, there will also be the opportunity to sample, learn more about and buy a wide range of local products including goat's cheese, chorizo, honey, wine and of course olive oil.
The event starts at 11am and will run until 6pm, “so that locals and visitors can enjoy the best food products from Malaga and the Axarquía both in the morning and in the afternoon,” said deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia.
Announcing the market, which is now in its eleventh year, Atencia promised a “first class” event.
He went on to say, “This market turns Torre del Mar into the food centre of the province for a day, with top quality products, as well as supporting the excellent food sector that we have, both in Malaga and in the region.”
