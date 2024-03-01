Wines in a country at war

Compartir Copiar enlace

It's stating the obvious to say that the Ukrainian wine industry has been up against it recently. Before the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine was successfully repositioning itself as a producer of quality wine, rather than as a member of the club of ex-Soviet satellites that made cheap wine in bulk, usually too sweet for western tastes. However, the loss of about one third of vineyards due to the invasion, including some of the country's best, has been a significant setback. It has resulted in the destruction of some bodegas and the abandonment of others, and the survivors are currently living under the constant threat of collateral damage. Some wineries have already lost large amounts of their wines due to shelling, while others face logistical challenges and material shortages.