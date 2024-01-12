Wine and ArtificiaI Intelligence

Compartir Copiar enlace

The arrival of Artificial Intelligence (AI) appears to have captivated most people below middle age, and those in the professions and creative occupations have taken to it like ducks to water, referring to it as a life-changer. But do we expect too much?

The University of Copenhagen developed an AI app that identifies which wines are best suited to different types of drinkers, although what possible use is this? Maybe it saves us having to buy various wines for the purpose of finding out which grape blend suits us best, but doesn't this take the fun out of wine tasting? It's like being told what type of partner will be our best lifetime companion, while finding out for ourselves by trial and error is exciting too.