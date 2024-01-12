Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Wine and ArtificiaI Intelligence
Opinion

Wine and ArtificiaI Intelligence

Maybe it will save us having to buy various wines for the purpose of finding out which grape blend suits us best, but doesn't this take the fun out of wine tasting?

AJ Linn

AJ Linn

Malaga

Friday, 12 January 2024, 13:31

Compartir

The arrival of Artificial Intelligence (AI) appears to have captivated most people below middle age, and those in the professions and creative occupations have taken to it like ducks to water, referring to it as a life-changer. But do we expect too much?

The University of Copenhagen developed an AI app that identifies which wines are best suited to different types of drinkers, although what possible use is this? Maybe it saves us having to buy various wines for the purpose of finding out which grape blend suits us best, but doesn't this take the fun out of wine tasting? It's like being told what type of partner will be our best lifetime companion, while finding out for ourselves by trial and error is exciting too.

A winery in Languedoc produced a coupage as it was recommended by AI. They had asked how they could produce an 'exceptional organic wine using Grenache and Syrah grape varieties', as well as advice on a name, the most attractive packaging, and a proposed selling price.

Following AI's advice, they blended 60% Grenache with 40% Syrah, used a Burgundy bottle, and named the wine The End. However, they ignored ChatGPT's retail price suggestion of 50-100 euros per bottle, aiming for a price of around 20 euros.

Six hundred bottles of the cuvée were produced, and AI was then asked to create a press release and marketing plan. It failed miserably at both, and as a result the final product now has an almost plain white label. Cleanly there are areas where AI is not to be relied upon.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Many parts of the Costa del Sol will face water cuts in March if it does not rain soon
  2. 2 Fuengirola to reduce water pressure from Monday, leaving many homes and businesses without water overnight
  3. 3 Big-name Brit acts head to Marbella this summer
  4. 4 HMS Richmond stops off in Gibraltar on the way to Red Sea
  5. 5 Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas
  6. 6 Five regions of Spain legally allowed to revoke mandatory face mask requirement in health facilities, if they so wish
  7. 7 New 'smart' pedestrian crossings rolled out in Torremolinos, and this is where they are
  8. 8 Holiday booking website reveals cheapest and most expensive resorts on the Costa del Sol for rentals
  9. 9 Benalmádena records a considerable drop in tourists from Finland in 2023, so what is it doing about it?
  10. 10 Man who allegedly raped his ex-partner and held her against her will for two days in Malaga hotel arrested

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad