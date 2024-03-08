Water, water...

The appreciation of water, particularly top of the range mineral waters sold in small bottles, has seen a significant increase over the last decade, with enthusiasts treating water tastings as if they were wine tastings
"Con gas o sin gas?" sings the waiter as he circles the table, a bottle in each hand; (he will do the same later with the red and white wine). Many restaurant customers, particularly those of our host nation, will opt for tap water from a jug, and restaurants seldom dare to charge for this. Nevertheless, the appreciation of water, particularly top of the range mineral waters sold in small bottles, has seen a significant increase over the last decade, with enthusiasts treating water tastings as if they were wine tastings. In Spain, where a multitude of springs offer diverse mineral compositions, the appreciation for different waters is evident.
Water sommeliers analyse water with a level of detail comparable to wine connoisseurs. This trend has led to the establishment of water-focused businesses and the growth of the fine water industry, which last year attained record sales figures. However, scepticism persists regarding the elevation of water as a luxury item, especially considering global water scarcity and environmental concerns associated with bottled water consumption. And it has been shown that many bottled waters are not as clean as tap water, and there are even brands that are mains-sourced. Additional lore manifests that drinking iced water with hot food is not good for the digestion, although this has yet to be conclusively proved. Nor has it ever been demonstrated how much water we should drink, although some medical sources quote the magic two litres per day figure, even though common sense dictates that if your urine is too yellow you are not drinking enough.
WINE OF THE WEEK
La Felisa 2016
Emilio Moro is one of the most respected bodegas in Ribera del Duero, and invariably the red wines will store well
This typical tempranillo is not a bargain but worth paying for. Organic. Only 9,500 bottles were produced. Around 35 euros.
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.