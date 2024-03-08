Water, water...

Compartir Copiar enlace

"Con gas o sin gas?" sings the waiter as he circles the table, a bottle in each hand; (he will do the same later with the red and white wine). Many restaurant customers, particularly those of our host nation, will opt for tap water from a jug, and restaurants seldom dare to charge for this. Nevertheless, the appreciation of water, particularly top of the range mineral waters sold in small bottles, has seen a significant increase over the last decade, with enthusiasts treating water tastings as if they were wine tastings. In Spain, where a multitude of springs offer diverse mineral compositions, the appreciation for different waters is evident.