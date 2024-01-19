Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Splitting bills
Many waiters will tell you one of the worst parts of the job is being called in to settle arguments between customers about splitting bills. So is this the answer, or just another pointless app?

AJ Linn

AJ Linn

Malaga

Friday, 19 January 2024, 18:02

Anyone who has worked as a waiter will tell you the worst part of the job is being called in to settle arguments about splitting bills. It has probably happened to all of us at one time or another, except in Spain where it is customary for one person to pay for everything and splitting bills is bad form.

Friendships have even been lost if one customer vehemently refuses to accept a majority decision. So, as with practically everything these days, there are apps that in theory can resolve even the most serious differences of opinion, do all the hard work, and magically conjure up solutions.

Gone are the days when waiters were asked for pen and paper, or calculators needed to be brought out. Using one of the most popular apps, Sunday, customers can split bills by scanning a QR code and selecting one of three options: the first (and undeniably the most logical) is everyone paying for what they ordered: customers can select and pay for specific items they consumed, eliminating the need for complex calculations.

Secondly, splitting the bill evenly, making the process quick and straightforward; and thirdly, entering a specific amount: customers can specify the amount they want to contribute, simplifying the process for those who prefer rounded figures.

What on earth will our American cousins think up next? Maybe a calculator showing how many such meals we can afford that month? It will soon be time to establish an annual award for the most pointless apps invented in the previous twelve months.

