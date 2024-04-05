Au revoir camembert?

Compartir Copiar enlace

Oddly, a Scottish doctor is commemorated as a saviour of Spanish bullfighters. Busts of Alexander Fleming (1881-1955) were featured outside two of Spain's major bullrings. Fleming invented penicillin and as a result many injured matadors, who may otherwise have died from infections, survived.

But now our beloved soft cheeses teeter on the brink of extinction. The culprit? An overdependence on a single strain of the Penicillium camemberti fungus. The French National Centre for Scientific Research has issued a sobering warning, highlighting the imminent loss of microbial diversity, a vital element in cheese production that lies at the heart of French culinary artistry. The strain has been replicated by vegetative propagation only since the 1950s, before which Camemberts still had grey, green or in some cases orange-tinged, moulds on their surface.