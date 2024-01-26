Say 'cheese'

Compartir Copiar enlace

Although we tend to imagine that cheese is a common gastronomic denominator and is available in every country where there are cows and milk is drunk, it has not always been so.

There was a time when pre-settlement South Africans, to take one country's nationals as an example, had not only never tasted it, but had little idea of what it was or how it was made. The Boers imported the technique, but it took many decades for it to be widely accepted.