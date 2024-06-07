Why choose health insurance with multilingual assistance in Spain?

SUR Málaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 11:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

Language is one of the main barriers for expats who decide to live in Spain, as they often don’t speak the language well enough. This may not be too much of a problem on a day-to-day basis, but when it comes to health, it has a big impact.

Therefore, when taking out private health insurance, it is advisable to check whether the company has multilingual staff and whether its medical staff has centres that offer care in different languages to provide reassurance and peace of mind.

ASSSA, Health Insurance Company, has more than 80 years of experience in health care and has a high degree of specialisation in dealing with international citizens.

Its priority is to be close to its Policyholders, which is why it has an extensive network of its own offices with multilingual staff and personalised attention, thus ensuring fluid and friendly communication. Moreover, they are aware that it can be difficult to deal with formalities in a foreign language, and they are willing to help and explain both insurance and health service issues.

In order to guarantee full transparency and to ensure that the Policyholder knows exactly what services they are contracting, the terms and conditions and legal aspects, ASSSA has information documents and contracts in different languages. In addition, its website is available in 6 different languages so that they can easily consult the Medical Directory, the services it offers and the Company's latest news, thus providing complete reassurance to its Policyholders.

One of ASSSA's main objectives is peace of mind, so they provide health care for their Policyholders with a medical team based on personal, quality treatment. To this end, they have a wide range of trusted international clinics and hospitals with advanced technology and multilingual care so that language is not a problem.

For all of these reasons, it is also easier and quicker to take out private medical insurance with ASSSA to apply for a Residence permit or Visa (Non Lucrative Visa, Golden Visa or Nomad Visa) and to care your health in Spain.

ASSSA, health insurance in Spain in your language.

