Film festival fever unfazed by bad weather The world of Spanish cinema has revolved around Malaga since Monday, celebrating the 25th edition of the film festival

The city has been taken over by film fever. Since 18 March, Malaga has been celebrating its 25th Film Festival, rolling out red carpets in front of various venues for actors, directors, and film crews to promote their work. Film screenings, award ceremonies, interviews and exhibitions will continue until Sunday 27 March.

The festival's official competition includes sections for documentaries, short films and cooking films. Meanwhile, films not included in the competition are also being screened around the city, in a true celebration of cinema in all its forms.

The winner of the festival's prestigious Biznaga de Oro (Gold Biznaga), will be announced later this week.

Highlights from the festival so far include the star-studded opening gala last Friday and the presentation of the Malaga SUR award to Mariano Barroso, the president of the Academia del Cine (Film Academy), an organisation which supports and promotes Spanish cinema.

Other winners included Carlos Saura and Sol Carnicero, who were handed the Biznaga de Honor (Biznaga of Honour) and Ricardo Franco awards respectively, for their prolific careers in cinema.

This year's selection for the festival's Latin American focus is Costa Rica, highlighting its cinematic talent and promoting creative collaboration between Spain and Latin America.

Sunday, the final day of the festival, will be marked in the traditional way, screening winning films at the Albéniz Cinema. In the evening, the closing ceremony will include a concert at the Teatro Cervantes.

More information about the festival' events at https://festivaldemalaga.com.