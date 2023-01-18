Are you unemployed and want to train for free? Sign up for these courses offered by the Manilva Town Hall in the most demanded professions nowadays

Thursday, 10 February 2022, 11:44

Apply for your registration until Tuesday 22th February and become a qualified professional.

The Manilva Town Hall, through the Employment Office, is hosting several courses run by the Andalusian Regional Government for the unemployed which are completely free of charge and whose students will obtain a certificate of professionalism.

In addition, the Town Hall will grant participants in these courses with €5/day of tuition, so that students can receive amounts ranging from €500 to €800.

To be a future local tourist guide or assistant manager, to be able to work in a winery for the production of wines or spirits or to be an expert sommelier. These are just some of the options you can have to direct your professional future and for which you can now train totally free of charge and even with a scholarship if you manage to obtain the Certificate of Professionalism.

You can apply for this until Tuesday 22th February.

Local tourism promotion and visitor information is a 690-hour course taught in the afternoon.

If you are interested in obtaining more information and filling in your application as a matter of urgency, click on the following link. https://empleomanilva.com/curso-de-promocion-turistica-local-e-informacion-al-visitante/

Management Assistance is another of the courses available, this time it is a 610 hour course which will be held in the morning.

All the information and the application form for the Management Assistance course can be found at the following link: https://empleomanilva.com/curso-de-asistencia-a-la-direccion/

The hotel and catering sector also has a place in the courses organised by the Manilva Town Hall.

Elaboration of wines and liquors is a 600 hour course which will be given in the morning while Somillería will be a 730 hour course given in the afternoon.

More information about the wine and spirits making course here. https://empleomanilva.com/elaboracion-de-vinos-y-licores/

If you are interested in the Sommelier course click on the following link: https://empleomanilva.com/curso-de-sumilleria/

Registration also ends on Tuesday 22th February for the course Auxiliary operations of administrative and general services. A very versatile course of 430 hours that is taught in the morning.

All information and enrolment can be found at the following link: https://empleomanilva.com/operaciones-auxiliares-de-servicios-administrativos-y-generales/

The application period for the course Administrative Management Activities, with 880 teaching hours taught in the afternoon, is open until Wednesday 16 February.

All the information about this last course here: https://empleomanilva.com/curso-de-actividades-y-gestion-administrativa/

To access as a student to these courses will take into account what is established by the Junta de Andalucía and that basically consists of being registered in the SAE as a job seeker and have the studies provided for each of the Certificates of Professionalism (depending on level 1, 2 or 3), as well as the priority groups as established in the regulations will be taken into account.

A model application form of the Junta de Andalucía must be filled in, which can be obtained at the Sabinillas Training Centre, in the Aula Guadalinfo or by sending an e-mail to formacion@ayto-manilva.com, fomento@ayto-manilva.com and guadalinfo.manilva@guadalinfo.es; these e-mails will also be used to deal with any doubts or clarifications that may arise.

These e-mails will also be available for any doubts or clarifications.

Participating students may apply for grants or scholarships established by the Junta de Andalucía; regardless of this, the Town Hall of Manilva will grant an amount of 5 euros per school day and provided that the certificate of professionalism is completed with the minimum required to obtain the title. The payment will be a single payment at the end of the course.