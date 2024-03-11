The foundations for future success

Headteachers and directors speak with SUR in English about learning and wellbeing at international schools and colleges on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Monday, 11 March 2024

Children are the future - there's no doubt about that - but multiple factors throughout young lives determine just what type of future that will be. While parents, family and society as a whole all have their influence, schools and education form another essential part of a young person's development.

SUR in English looks further at how international schools and colleges in the south of Spain work to guide young people on the path towards a successful future. In this webinar, editor Rachel Haynes speaks to headteachers and directors of three teaching centres based in Malaga and Marbella: Andrew Atkinson, principal at Laude San Pedro International College; Stefan Rumistrzewicz, principal of The British School of Málaga; and James Riley, co-director of Phoenix College Málaga.

The webinar looks, among other issues, at how the schools and colleges look after the wellbeing of their pupils as well as their academic progress and how .

Making new students feel at home, supporting low or high achievers and responding to bullying are all topics of discussion, as well as staff/student ratios, independent learning and parent participation.

The schools

The British School of Málaga, located in the Cerrado de Calderón area of the city, covers all levels, from three-year-olds up to 18-year-olds, teaching the British national curriculum. The school also includes all the compulsory Spanish subjects, giving pupils the option of having a dual qualification, enabling them to attend universities in Spain, UK or around the world, explains Stefan Rumistrzewicz.

Phoenix College Málaga was founded in 2017 as a sixth form college. Located in Malaga city centre, the school specialises solely in sixth form education, teaching British A levels to the 16 to 19 age group as well as subjects required to access Spanish universities. What makes the school unique, explains James Riley, is that it is owned and run by teachers.

Laude San Pedro International College in Marbella is, like the British School of Málaga, a member of the International Schools Partnership, and teaches all ages from three to 18. The school follows the British national curriculum although pupils have the option of following the Spanish system from the age of 12, according to individual aspirations.

A full report will be available in the SUR in English Education and Learning Special inside the print edition on Friday 15 March.