Study at Marbella International University Centre your UK Degree

SUR in English Marbella Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 18:24 Compartir

Marbella International University Centre (MIUC) is an exclusive academic partner of the University of West London (UWL); the “Career University”. The UWL was originally established in 1860. We offer UK degrees from this prestigious university here in Marbella, Spain. UWL is the ¨Best university for Student Experience and Teaching Quality in the UK, 2024¨ (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024). A limited number of students can participate in a semester exchange at UWL in London.

Our mission is to challenge the world through education. It is what motivates the work of everyone at MIUC; from faculty and staff, to students and alumni, to our exclusive academic partner in London. Education is fundamental to everything, from personal opportunities to world peace and prosperity. And providing numerous educational opportunities is the core obligation we owe to future generations.

Founded eleven years ago on the revolutionary idea that education should extend beyond borders, MIUC embarked on its journey as an ambitious international institution. The diverse MIUC environment — student body, faculty, and staff— comprising over 97 countries — reflects our commitment to inclusion and the demand for a more international education. We prepare our students to get ahead in today’s competitive job market, where companies are looking for candidates with diverse skills and experiences.

At MIUC we are here to give what students need to succeed in their chosen profession. In fact, our teaching courses and facilities are designed around it. MIUC is a global academic institution providing a new kind of learning experience based on a career-oriented curriculum and a unique living environment. Emphasising the interconnection of high-quality education and industry in the modern world, MIUC prides itself on dynamic undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, combining a modern approach to teaching practices with a strong emphasis on student-welfare support services.

World Top Faculty: our strength lies in our people

MIUC’s highly qualified international lecturers, the vast majority of whom hold PhDs, have studied at some of the world’s top universities, including McGill University, Columbia University, Berkeley University, and University College London. Not only are they experienced academics, but they are also successful industry professionals with strong work ethics and with backgrounds such as Executive Programme Director at Brussels Airlines, Director of Business Development at Ernst & Young, Senior Manager at KPMG, CFO of a government-owned company, and Director of Human Resources for Marriott. They provide students with valuable career-specific insights, expertise, and skills.

Zoom

We use a cutting-edge, tech-savvy approach to ensure that lectures are engaging and relevant.

In addition to classroom learning, you will have access to a structured programme of workshops such as Accounting Bootcamps, Financial Math and Financial Markets, Financial Literacy, Cryptocurrency Workshops, the Investment Academy, the AI Practice Academy, Start-Up School, the Business and Geopolitics Seminar Series, Marketing Master Classes, and Web Design and Storytelling. These workshops are led by senior leaders across various fields, providing you with real-world insights into what it takes to succeed professionally.

The diverse range of activities and experiences supports students in becoming independent learners, striving for high standards of performance.

Where our graduates find their careers

Current students have the opportunity to connect with our active alumni network. MIUC’s successful alumni have gone on to make an impact around the world, becoming CEOs and directors, studying PhDs and creating non-profits, just to name a few. Having access to such a strong community of leaders, students will always find support and guidance.

Many of our graduates have successfully founded their own businesses, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the region. Others have pursued careers with companies such as Amazon, Carlsberg Group, Banco Santander, and Saint Laurent. Some alumni have continued their academic journey by enrolling at prestigious institutions such as King's College London, University College London, and New York University.

MIUC International Community

By attracting students and faculty from over 90 countries, MIUC international community fosters a diverse and inclusive environment, promoting intercultural understanding and dialogue within the local area. MIUC´s partnerships with local businesses and organisations have boosted the regional economy, creating employment opportunities and enhancing the reputation of Marbella as an educational hub.

Dr Beata Fröhlich, LLM (UCL) Dean of Marbella International University Centre.

Our safe campus, located on the Golden Mile in Marbella—the warmest climate in continental Europe—is home to an international community and is in close proximity to Málaga TechPark.

At MIUC, we stay ahead of the curve, focusing on teaching what artificial intelligence cannot - nurturing curiosity, critical thinking, creativity, logic, reasoning, and essential soft skills. Additionally, we prepare future CEOs to manage AI effectively alongside their human teams. In the era of globalisation, digitisation and the lengthening of working careers, MIUC, through our programmes and cutting-edge methodologies, equip the next generation of leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to be ready to face all the challenges awaiting them throughout their careers. We stay ahead of change.

The experience, the knowledge and research contributions of the faculty continue to drive change both at MIUC and across the globe.

MIUC will continue to serve society through innovation and academic activities that address the new challenges of our time. Education is the long-term solution for making the world a better place. Together, we will inspire people with ambition and learn to change the world.

Dr Beata Fröhlich, LLM (UCL) Dean of Marbella International University Centre.