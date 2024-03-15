Schoolwork showcase: primary poems
Friday, 15 March 2024
1. Best primary poem
Take…
A snap of a ruler
the slam of a door
the buzz of brains
the sharpenings on a floor
The click of a pen
the scrape of chairs
(with screeching legs)
a teacher’s stare
The smell of coffee
the clap of hands
the talk of children
the noise of the school band
The ring of a bell
the sigh of relief
the fun of learning
the B in belief
Then whisk it all up
and wait for some magic
drop in some school spirit
put in an educational gadget
Now make sure you’re ready
serve it with knowledge
and all
that is
left to do
is wait for the first day of school.
Ella-Rose, aged 9. Swans Primary School
Singer-songwriter Peter Edgerton commented, ”Great opening which draws you in immediately, plus enchanting rhythmic rhymes - who could ask for more?”
2. Runner-up primary poem
If this old pen could talk, here’s what he’d say,
Why must I walk so far each day?
Why must I march from left to right
to the edge of a cliff which gives me a fright,
I spend my day skating on an ice-rink
Wriggling and jiggling so much I can’t think.
And Page is unfriendly, staring blankly at me,
“You always mess the place,” he complains angrily,
After my visits, he looks blotchy and smudged,
His face black and blue, and he holds a grudge,
I try to explain that, not like back in old days,
I’ve learnt from mistakes I now can erase.
I’ve come a long way from an old feathered quill
I’m fountain, ballpoint and felt tip - a thrill
But one thing I dislike is being chewed on the head,
It’s one time I wish I was Pencil with lead,
For he goes for haircuts, though they make him smaller
While the rest of the world gets taller and taller.
Sometimes I get sick and I lose my voice,
And get thrown in the bin, even though I’ve a dose,
Replaced with a cousin from my home-pencil case,
Who never could swirl or dance at my pace.
For my Dad, my Ruler, always kept me in line,
And Mum put my hat on, so I’d look refined.
My value you see, you may not realise,
Is how I help people to open their eyes,
I’m a voice for their feelings and their thoughts,
So they can write about battles they fought,
Or create lovely stories and poems from their mind,
And write daily diaries to help them unwind.
So a pen should never be thrown away,
For it might be the tool that saves you one day.
Stefania, aged 10. English International College
“Charmingly imaginative. Excellent word pairings - ‘wriggling and jiggling’ , ‘blotchy and smudged’, the second of which should have been 1970s comic book characters,” said singer-songwriter Peter Edgerton.
3. Special mention primary poem
In a land where the water slowly flows,
Where whispers dance and colours swirl.
A realm of magic, both near and far,
Created by the moon and the evening star.
Upon a hill, a wizard’s den
Ink-stained pages, a poet’s pen.
Words that flutter, like butterflies,
A collection of tales, reaching the sky.
Butterflies dance in the golden sun,
Their wings painted with colours.
Enchanted voices, a lively walk,
In this land where even shadows talk.
Mountains embrace the skies with magestic grace,
A heaven where time finds a peaceful space.
In this magical realm, where fantasies blend,
A pen’s gentle touch, a story-teller’s trend.
Castles rise with towers high,
Touching the canvas of the sky.
A wizard’s spell, a fairy’s trance,
A land where talk is a poetic dance.
Anastasia, aged 10. Aloha College
“Lovely descriptions. Perfectly weighted use of adjectives (not an easy skill to master),” said singer-songwriter Peter Egerton.
4. Selected primary poem
I was tired yet excited for the challenge ahead
Thinking about my words, I was imagining in my head
Then I took my pencil in my hand, I started to think
And without a pause, not even a blink
My pencil stuck to the paper and scribbled “My Dear Owner”
My hand started to twitch, to turn, to glitch
The power of the pencil struck into my hand
And as I looked down, I saw a curious thing
Flawless writing about the life of a pencil
How he wrote and wrote his entire life, an eternity
“I’ve been to the sharpener, the bin, the floor”
“I’ve seen all you can see”
I couldn’t believe you were talking to me
“I am exhausted, leave me alone, on the floor, on the desk, wherever you please”
He jumped out of my hand and scribbled away under the desk
And then the pencil never wrote again.
Elizaveta, aged 9. Aloha College
“Great movement!" said former editor Liz Parry.
5. Selected primary poem
If I were a pen and I could talk, I would say…
Put
My lid
On right now
Please put it on
My ink is going to
Dry, make a solution
Please I beg
You right
NOW!
Daniel O., aged 7. Sage College Jerez
6. Selected primary poem
My pen is my friend who speaks for me,
He travels each page, swirling gently.
I whisper my thoughts, he turns them to words,
To say how I feel and be heard.
I like how we talk and then he tells the world
What I think and feel, this seven-year old girl.
If he makes a mistake, I don’t even shout.
We just start again since he can rub out!
We draw and we sketch and stories we write.
And then take a rest and say, “Goodnight.”
To record my life, my pen helps me
And leaves me with great memories!
Nika, aged 7. Novaschool Sunland International
