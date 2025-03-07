Pupils quiz Mijas councillor at Ark Christian School Andalusian breakfast

SUR in English Friday, 7 March 2025, 20:48 Compartir

The Ark Christian Church and School in Mijas hosted a special “Desayuno Andaluz” event to mark Andalucía day in February. The children dressed up in Andalusian attire, some of the girls in flamenco dresses and the rest in green and white.

Parents helped to serve traditional Andalusian breakfasts while the school's music department and guest flamenco guitarist Rafael entertained the children and guests with music to which many of the children danced.

Special guest at the breakfast was Mario Bravo, Mijas councillor for foreigners. He answered the children's questions during a “Desayuno con Mario” session. The councillor shared insights into the functioning of the town hall and its role in improving the municipality of Mijas and the role of faith in personal and communal growth.

Top, Pastor Andrew Seale, Mario Bravo and School Director Katie Beltran.

"His presence underscored the church's commitment to fostering environments where Christian ethics guide daily life and decision-making," said Alfonso Sánchez of the Ark Church.

"The event at The Ark Christian Church and School not only celebrated Andalucía’s autonomy but also reinforced the significance of instilling strong moral foundations in the younger generation, ensuring a future rooted in faith and community cohesion," added Sánchez.

Andalucía Day, celebrated annually on 28 February, commemorates the 1980 referendum that granted Andalucía autonomy within Spain. This day is marked by various festivities, including cultural events, parades, and community gatherings, reflecting the rich heritage and pride of the Andalusian people.