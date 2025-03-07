Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mario Bravo answers the children's questions. SUR
Pupils quiz Mijas councillor at Ark Christian School Andalusian breakfast
Education and Learning

Pupils quiz Mijas councillor at Ark Christian School Andalusian breakfast

Mario Bravo of Mijas town hall answered children's questions at the recent event to mark Andalucía Day

SUR in English

Friday, 7 March 2025, 20:48

The Ark Christian Church and School in Mijas hosted a special “Desayuno Andaluz” event to mark Andalucía day in February. The children dressed up in Andalusian attire, some of the girls in flamenco dresses and the rest in green and white.

Parents helped to serve traditional Andalusian breakfasts while the school's music department and guest flamenco guitarist Rafael entertained the children and guests with music to which many of the children danced.

Special guest at the breakfast was Mario Bravo, Mijas councillor for foreigners. He answered the children's questions during a “Desayuno con Mario” session. The councillor shared insights into the functioning of the town hall and its role in improving the municipality of Mijas and the role of faith in personal and communal growth.

Top, Pastor Andrew Seale, Mario Bravo and School Director Katie Beltran.
Imagen principal - Top, Pastor Andrew Seale, Mario Bravo and School Director Katie Beltran.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Top, Pastor Andrew Seale, Mario Bravo and School Director Katie Beltran.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Top, Pastor Andrew Seale, Mario Bravo and School Director Katie Beltran.

"His presence underscored the church's commitment to fostering environments where Christian ethics guide daily life and decision-making," said Alfonso Sánchez of the Ark Church.

"The event at The Ark Christian Church and School not only celebrated Andalucía’s autonomy but also reinforced the significance of instilling strong moral foundations in the younger generation, ensuring a future rooted in faith and community cohesion," added Sánchez.

Andalucía Day, celebrated annually on 28 February, commemorates the 1980 referendum that granted Andalucía autonomy within Spain. This day is marked by various festivities, including cultural events, parades, and community gatherings, reflecting the rich heritage and pride of the Andalusian people.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  4. 4 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  8. 8 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  9. 9 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  10. 10 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Pupils quiz Mijas councillor at Ark Christian School Andalusian breakfast