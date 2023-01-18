Primary poems

I was about to switch off the lights but something didn't let me, Gently, a wind touched me and stopped me, Not someone, but something just appeared in front of my eyes, He was blue as the bright sky,
I got satisfaction when he gave me a prize, I don't know why he gave me a prize, It was shiny as the sunlight in my eyes, I was shaking and suddenly I looked at the corner of my eye,
Something in the dark was moving, It terrified me as it had No eyes, no nose, no legs, it was just floating, As I heard whispering behind me.
Ambra Milena Stanzani, age 8
Novaschool Sunland International
«Switch your dog for my cat?» I repeatedly asked, But no-one would agree. «Go on,» I said, «He's as good as gold, He'll change your life, you'll see!»
But why would I want To switch my cat? I hear the reader ask. The answer is simple: Frank my cat Is an absolute Pain in the ______!
He whines when we sleep, He begs when we eat, He fights other cats, He gets into scraps.
What I want from a pet Is 100 percent satisfaction GUARANTEED. So switch your dog for my cat, I'm begging you, PLEASE!
Hannah Miller, age 9
English International College
The switch from Winter to Spring Always brings me a grin.
The satisfaction of flower beds of velvet Is all I really need.
Bees buzzing Birds tweeting I wish this season was never ending.
Honey on bees Sap on trees Tangy oranges straight from leaves.
I love the Spring But it has to leave.
Hadyn Sutton, age 10
Novaschool Sunland International