Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer

Madaura is an educational project launched in 2011 by a group of young professionals passionate about teaching, nature and outdoor activities. Their speciality is organising summer camps for children and teenagers, with a clear aim: to make the most of the holiday period to further participants’ learning in a fun and engaging way. “We create an educational leisure experience: the camps always have a purpose, the added value of helping participants grow, encouraging critical thinking, promoting healthy pastimes, physical activity and a sense of adventure,” says Román Martín, director of Madaura.

This season sees the return of Madaura Camp, their multi-adventure and sports camp in nature, which has been running continuously for over 10 years. Held at their facilities on Finca Las Navillas in Antequera, the camp offers a complete programme of activities in the heart of nature. Children will enjoy a safe environment under the guidance of experienced instructors. Nature excursions, archery, visits to natural beaches to practise kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling, hiking, environmental workshops, climbing, zip lining and paintball are just some of the many activities included in their action-packed programme.

Madaura Camp is built around a different theme each year. In previous years, the camp has explored dinosaurs and the world of Harry Potter. In 2025, the spotlight will be on pirates and their rich, imaginative universe.

Aimed at children and teenagers aged six to 15, the camp runs in weekly sessions (seven days and six nights) with a maximum of 65 participants per group. “This allows us to keep a friendly atmosphere, with direct contact with families, who are welcome to visit us,” says the director, who adds that 80 per cent of families “come back the following year”. There are four sessions in total, running from 29 June to 26 July.

Language immersion camp

One of the new additions to Madaura this season is the launch of its first English immersion camp, Madaura English Adventure Camp 2025. It follows the same successful format as the original Madaura Camp, but with the unique twist of learning English in a fun, adventurous outdoor setting.

This camp offers the same multi-adventure programme and pirate-themed activities as Madaura Camp, but with full English immersion from day one, led by native and bilingual instructors. Designed for children and teenagers aged 8 to 16, it runs for 11 days and 10 nights, with a maximum of 60 participants. It will take place from 3 to 14 August and includes two excursions: a beach day with water sports (kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling) and a rafting trip in Cuevas Bajas.

The second Javi Campano Futsal Camp

Madaura also brings its expertise in organising educational camps to the Javi Campano Futsal Camp. Led by professional player Javi Campano—a key figure in the sport with a long career at top-level clubs—the camp focuses on the all-round development of young players, combining technique, tactics and sporting values. It also features the participation of Alex Díaz, a national futsal coach. All of this takes place in a dynamic, competitive and fun environment, with high-quality training sessions and extra activities that make each day unique.

The campus runs from 25 June to 4 July at the FEST Education Centre in Malaga city. It is aimed at children and teenagers from under-8 to under-18 level and offers two formats: eight days or five days.

If you want to give your children an unforgettable summer through the best educational leisure experiences, book your place now on one of Madaura’s exciting programmes.

For more information:

Phone: 619008726

Website: https://madaura.es/

Email: info@madaura.es