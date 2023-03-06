International schools shaping leaders of the future Teachers and directors from Sunny View School, Almuñécar International School and Phoenix College Málaga joined SUR in English to share their views on international education in the south of Spain

Rachel Haynes Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

How are international schools on the Costa del Sol facing up to the challenge of shaping young people for the changing world of work ahead of them?

Victoria Midmer, headteacher at Sunny View School in Torremolinos; James Riley, co-director at Phoenix College Málaga; and Fiona Jacobs, headteacher at Almuñécar International School; joined SUR in English for an informative webinar.

The experts discussed their activities and achievements this current academic year as well as looking at how their schools help students discover their career paths, how they incorporate experiences outside school into the classroom and how they stimulate students and prepare them for further and higher education and the workplace.