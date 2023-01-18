SUR in English webinar replay: International education on the Costa del Sol - the way forward Schools and colleges got together to debate the current situation at a webinar moderated by Rachel Haynes, Editor of SUR in English

International schools and colleges on the Costa del Sol took part in a roundtable style online discussion on different aspects affecting education providers today, 9 March.

Participating in the event were Amanda Hughes, Principal at Laude San Pedro International College; Rachel Evans, Head of Novaschool Sunland International; Trevor Sergent, Head of School at Atlas American School of Malaga; and Francisco Campo of the American College of Spain. The discussion was moderated by Rachel Haynes, Editor of SUR in English.

Participants discussed a number of questions in relation to international education on the Costa del Sol. These included their current projects: what they have achieved so far this academic year and what they have planned for the coming months.

They also discussed how they interact on an international level with other educational establishments and how they form part and contribute to the community here on the Costa del Sol.