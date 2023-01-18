Atlas American School of Malaga, the new international school opening in Estepona in September

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 11:45

Atlas American School of Malaga will be the first school with an American curriculum located on the Costa del Sol, offering all levels of education from 3 to 18 years old.

The school is committed to promoting superior academic achievement, mastery of skills and content, and fostering moral citizenship. As part of its mission, one of the school’s goal is to prepare students to access colleges and universities all over the world, thanks to their sound academic and personal skills.

Atlas-ASM will focus on an integral teaching. A training that combines the acquisition of curricular content, the development of personal skills of inquiry, reflection and communication, and the development of a personality with a critical spirit, an international mentality and a vocation for leadership and service to the community.

To this end, the school will be staffed by a team of renowned American credentialed teachers with a vast international experience, who impart a curriculum that focuses on developing humanities through sport, the arts, drama and music.

Located in the Selwo area, a privileged area in Estepona, Atlas American School meets the demand for international schools on the Costa del Sol, enabling access to university both in Spain and abroad. Pupils at Atlas American School will graduate with an American High School Diploma, equivalent to the Spanish Bachillerato, as it also offers specific preparation for the official Spanish syllabus (Language and Social Studies).

In addition, as of the 2022-23 academic year, Atlas American School of Malaga will apply for authorisation to offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. It will also stand out for offering innovative programmes, such as an intensive French programme from Grade 5; an entrepreneurship programme for students aged 14 to 17; and high-performance sports programmes in golf, tennis and paddle tennis. All of this will be integrated into the school timetable to guarantee excellence in the education of its pupils.

Atlas-ASM has a counselling and support service for the election of universities and their admissions process and will also offer an annual SAT preparation course for pupils considering studying at a university in the United States.

Regarding the facilities, the educational complex will occupy an area of 22,498 square metres and will house two separate buildings, one for the school itself, and the other as a student residence with a boarding programme that will begin in September 2023. It will also have a gymnasium, two basketball courts and a football pitch.

Atlas-ASM is part of Mathema Education Group, a group founded in 2012 that currently manages two other schools: Aquinas American School with three campuses in Madrid and a student residence, and The British School of Navarra, in Pamplona.

For further information, see: https://atlas-asm.es/