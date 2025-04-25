Double orange for Polopos, the Dutch village in Andalucía

This Sunday, in the Granada village of Polopos, home to numerous Dutch nationals and a popular holiday destination for many more, local wine with its characteristic orangish hue will be pouring from fountains

Four friends out of the six who run the restaurant.

The province of Granada gained its own Dutch spot six years ago in the pretty village of Polopos after Dutch television filmed the reality show Het Spaanse Dorp (The Spanish Village) there. Viewers watched as five Dutch families went to live and work to breathe new life into this tiny village. Since then, many more Dutch people have been coming to the lower Alpujarra region to holiday, or even to live, in a better climate.

For a sense of comfort

People say that to make the Dutch feel at home, they must eat food that they are acquainted with. They prefer the taste and quality of familiar home-cooked food that creates a sense of comfort, especially when travelling abroad or living in a foreign country. So it's no surprise at all that Polopos has its own Dutch restaurant, where the Dutch owners strive to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere where their compatriots feel at home.

Some years ago Esther and René left Rotterdam for Polopos and opened La Cantina Verde, a restaurant that served organic food. Last year, the restaurant was taken over by a group of friends, newcomers from the Netherlands.

"Two years ago my partner Tom and I bought a house in Polopos, intending to spend winters there. At the beginning of 2024, we learned from the owners of La Cantina Verde that they wanted to leave. We didn't want the restaurant to close as it is the heart of Polopos, where there are no restaurants or stores, only a small bar," Jetteke Peeters told SUR in English.

"For locals and tourists it was important to keep it open. So we contemplated taking it over. We got our friends Julia and Erwin to join us, then moved to Polopos with only having visited once before. Bar Restaurant Julia was opened at the end of summer 2024. Since then we have two other companions, Edwin and Karin. This way we can divide efforts and ensure that we can be open six days per week,” she added.

Like most Dutch people who have settled in Spain, Jetteke and her staff speak very good Spanish. This proves their level of integration into the local society. Their Dutch restaurant cuisine is also integrated with Andalusian cooking.

"Our cuisine is a harmonious blend of traditional Andalusian flavours and international influences, carefully composed to surprise and delight every guest. That's why we offer an international menu with Dutch, Spanish and other specialities," Jetteke explained.

Incidentally, both the colonial history of the Netherlands and the recent influx of immigrants have contributed to Dutch people welcoming more exotic dishes and, in many cases, modifying them to their liking. For example, Jetteke is proud to invite diners to taste saté, a fare of Indonesian origin. It is made of skewered chicken meat with peanut sauce poured on top.

Restaurant Julia can serve as a good example of how classic Dutch cuisine is being updated. The menu at the Polopos restaurant features Dutch specialities with a modern twist, which are enjoyed by other foreigners and locals alike. For example, the local pig ‘solomillo’ (sirloin) in the famous Dutch style ‘Loetje’ has become their signature dish.

"Loetje is a restaurant chain in Holland known for its steak. We serve it in a sauce and with bread for dipping. It's absolutely gorgeous!” Jetteke added.

No less ‘gorgeous’ is ‘frikandel speciaal’ - a minced-meat sausage, the history of which, according to some sources, dates back to the 17th century and the Spanish Netherlands. Today 600 million frikandellen are produced each year in the Netherlands and… quite a lot in Polopos.

'Costa' wine with an orange hue

Meanwhile Polopos itself is becoming famous for its wines. The village, located a few kilometres from the Costa Tropical, has its own ‘costa’. This is the common name for local rosé. ‘Costa’ is considered to be an ideal match to Granada ham - jamón de Trevélez - and other meat dishes, and is also a great reason to arrange a big wine party which is already a tradition in the village.

This year the Dutch Koningsdag celebration on 27 April coincides with the celebration of ‘costa’ in Polopos as the original XXIV Fiesta del Vino Polopos planned for 16 March was postponed due to rainy weather.

Polopos-La Mamola town hall told SUR in English that a fountain (similar to the lion fountain in the Alhambra) will be installed in the main square of Polopos. And this is another symbolic coincidence as the lion is also depicted on the coat of arms of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Instead of water, 'costa' wine will be poured, sparkling in the sun with its orangish hues. Everyone is invited to drink it for free. In addition, live music and paella will turn the event into a 100 per cent celebration.

Jetteke and her Dutch colleagues will not be cooking on the day, but will simply enjoy the festivities by adding a little of their own orange to Sunday’s event.