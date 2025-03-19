Desguaces El Malagueño: efficient solutions for recycling car parts

SUR in English Estepona Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:50 Compartir

Desguaces El Malagueño, based in La Línea de la Concepción, Cádiz, is a key player in handling end-of-life vehicles, providing efficient solutions for recycling and reusing car parts. With more than seventy years of experience, the company has established itself as a benchmark in the industry, standing out for its professionalism, commitment to the environment and customer service.

History and evolution

Since its beginnings, Desguaces El Malagueño has worked to provide its customers with a comprehensive and efficient service, always adapting to new environmental and technological regulations in the automotive sector. Over the years, it has modernised its facilities and optimised its processes to ensure that each vehicle receives the proper treatment, whether for final decommissioning or the recovery of reusable parts.

Today, the company is an Authorised Vehicle Treatment Centre (CATV), guaranteeing a safe service that complies with current regulations for the collection, decontamination and recycling of vehicles.

Specialised services

At Desguaces El Malagueño, customers find a complete solution for managing their vehicles, with services designed to make every step of the process easier:

● Permanent vehicle deregistration with the DGT. They handle all the administrative paperwork free of charge, ensuring owners don’t have to worry about the formalities.

● Free vehicle removal with a tow truck. For damaged, broken-down or decommissioned cars, they offer a collection service in La Línea de la Concepción and surrounding areas, streamlining the process for customers.

● Recycling and decontamination. As an authorised centre, they ensure the proper disposal of hazardous waste such as oils, coolant fluids and batteries, minimising environmental impact. They have a wide range of LER codes and handle all types of ferrous and non-ferrous waste.

● Sale of guaranteed second-hand parts. They offer a large catalogue of inspected, high-quality used parts, providing a cost-effective and sustainable solution for those looking for reliable replacements.

● Purchase of damaged or broken-down vehicles. They also buy non-functional cars, offering a fair valuation and taking care of all the necessary paperwork.

Commitment to sustainability and the circular economy

The environmental impact of cars is a growing concern and Desguaces El Malagueño has taken an active role in the circular economy. Its goal is to maximise the reuse of parts and minimise waste, ensuring that every vehicle arriving at its facilities is treated appropriately.

From the removal of hazardous fluids to the recycling of materials, every process is designed to reduce the carbon footprint and promote more responsible consumption in the automotive sector.

Innovation and personalised service

The company has embraced digitalisation to enhance the customer experience. Through its website, users can search for specific parts, request quotes and manage the deregistration of their vehicles quickly and easily. In addition, its customer service team is always available to answer questions and provide guidance at every step of the process.

With a philosophy based on transparency, responsibility and efficiency, Desguaces El Malagueño continues to strengthen its position as a leading name in the vehicle dismantling sector in La Línea de la Concepción, Cadiz province, the Campo de Gibraltar area, Ceuta and Estepona.

Desguaces El Malagueño collect vehicles and scrap metal in the following municipalities: Algeciras, Tarifa, Los Barrios, La Línea, Castellar, Jimena de la Frontera, Alcalá de los Gazules, Benalup Casas Viejas, Marbella, San Pedro de Alcántara, Estepona, Manilva y Sabinillas.

More information

· Address 1: Camino de las Pedreras, 32, 11300, La Línea de La Concepción (Cádiz)

· Address 2: C/ Trigueros, 14, 11300, La Línea de La Concepción (Cádiz)

· Phone: +34 956 643 096

. Web: https://www.desguaceelmalagueno.es/en/home/

· Mail: info@desguaceelmalagueno.es