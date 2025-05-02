Denise Bush Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:59 Compartir

Native to Western Asia, Cydonia oblonga, better known as quince, is prized for its beautiful spring colour and for its fragrant autumn fruits. The fruits are so deliciously scented when ripe, they can be placed in a bowl and will perfume a whole room. The scent is quite misleading though, as the large, greenish-yellow fruit is sharp and bitter eaten raw. However, combined and cooked with other fruits such as apples, it adds a pleasant acidity and texture. In Spain it's fruits are used to make carne de membrillo, a sweetish jelly served with cooked meats as well as a potent liqueur, aguardiente de membrillo.

Cydonia is easy to grow, although it needs some care until it is established, once mature, apart from a little pruning, it can be left to its own devices. It needs a sunny spot where it will receive full sun for at least six hours a day to produce quality fruit. The soil needs to be moderately fertile and well-drained and although drought resistant once established, quince will need regular watering for the first couple of years.

Zoom Quince fruits Wikimedia

It is not suitable for containers but can be grown as a specimen tree, an espalier or as a hedge. Unlike its cousin, the Japanese quince (Chaenomeles), it does not have thorns.

The delicate white or pinkish flowers attract lots of pollinating insects into the garden and the bright-green leaves, darker on top and pale underneath, make an attractive contrast.

Propagation is by hard-wood cuttings taken in the winter. They can be rooted in a cold-frame in some sharp sand and potted up in spring to grow on until big enough to plant out. They do not like root disturbance so should be planted carefully so as not to disturb the soil around the root ball.

Pruning should be carried out in winter when the plant is dormant, removing branches to keep an open centre.