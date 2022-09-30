Costa Women marks 12 years of community spirit Members celebrated the anniversary with an end of summer party to raise funds for Cudeca

The Costa Women community celebrated its 12th anniversary with an end of summer party at the Play Restaurant in Mijas last week, an event which raised 900 euros for the Cudeca Foundation.

Guests enjoyed an evening of live music supplied by Costa favourite Laura Elen; along with a special performance by flamenco dancer Asami Ikeda, and a fashion show hosted by Mapuchi Moda, which presented its autumn collection.

There was also a charity raffle with prizes donated by 26 businesses owned by Costa Women members.