Costa del Sol radio presenter joins rickshaw rally fundraising effort

Costa del Sol radio presenter Hannah Murray will be joining a group of more than 50 female business owners and entrepreneurs to embark on the Let's Goa fundraising campaign next month, a 1,000km adventure across India on motorised tuk-tuks. Murray, who has presented a regular show on Talk Radio Europe for almost 20 years, and this accomplished group of women will navigate their way from Chennai to Goa to raise awareness and vital funds for charities in India that support women and girls' education.

The adventure, which Murray said she was "very nervous, but very excited about", begins on 5 March and is organised by Emma Sayle, founder of the Killing Kittens events company, and Francesca James, founder of Ideas Forums, which runs the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Murray is the only person from the Costa del Sol participating in the initiative, and she only knows two of the other women (who are all from the UK), and it was one of those who thought it would be "right up my street".

"I discussed it with my husband and he thought it was a great idea. He said, 'You have to do this; this is an amazing opportunity,'" Murray told SUR in English.

The radio presenter travelled extensively before settling on the Costa del Sol, but she has never visited India, and has never undertaken a fundraising task of this magnitude, nor has she ever been on a tuk-tuk.

"I did a lot of solo travelling from the age of about 18. I went to Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and various places in Europe, but I have never done an adventure trip with loads of other women," she said, bursting into laughter.

She has chosen not to have any vaccinations, which is "more a personal choice", but she has done her own research and is aware of what not to eat and drink to avoid any diarrhoeal diseases, although this is one of the obstacles she knows she faces.

"One of the concerns about someone getting sick along the way is that we have a set journey and places that we need to reach each day. If someone needs to rush to the toilet every two minutes, I'm not sure what we will do. We can't leave them behind," she said, bursting into laughter again.

The women have teamed up with Ladies Circle India and Round Table India and the funds will directly support charities dedicated to providing education and opportunities for girls who need it most. They are hoping that their collective effort will make a tangible impact on countless lives. "By reaching our target, we'll be providing not just education, but hope, empowerment, and the tools these girls need to break free from the cycle of poverty and achieve their full potential," she explained.

The women have set a target of 350,000 euros and they are currently at 43,000, which Murray said "is very good", but they are hoping that supporters will get behind the campaign, which will begin with a crash-course on how to drive a tuk-tuk.

"These events are very important. Many people are born into situations which they have no control over. It makes you realise how blessed we are because we have, and take for granted, so much choice and opportunity in the western world. To be able to support people who do not have these opportunities is really wonderful," Hannah concluded.

www.fundraiser.bhumiusa.org/page/SisterhoodRally2025