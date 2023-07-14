Costa del Sol celebrates the patron saint of its fishing communities This weeekend many towns and villages will mark the festival of the Virgen del Carmen with emotional morning or evening processions into the sea

SUR in English Costa del Sol Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga city, towns and villages the length of the Costa del Sol are holding colourful festivities this weekend in honour of the patron saint of seafarers.

Sunday, 16 July, is the saint's day of the Virgen del Carmen (Our Lady of Mount Carmel). As usual, this is being marked in all places from Nerja in the east of Malaga province to Sabinillas in the west that were once mostly fishing communities. The saint is patron of sailors and the Spanish Navy as well.

The events are organised by religious brotherhoods that look after their images of Our Lady throughout the year. The main celebration includes lavish processions that culminate in the Virgin, decorated with floral offerings, being escorted out to sea by dozens of traditional fishing boats.

Once in the sea, the waters are blessed and those who have died at sea are remembered.

The Virgen del Carmen festival, one of the oldest celebrations on the Costa, is popular with visitors as it is the best opportunity in summer to witness the deep connection between religious faith and culture in Malaga province.

Processions along the Costa del Sol are almost all held on the 16 July, this coming Sunday, in the morning or evening, depending on the town.

However, many smaller events and rituals also take place in the days leading up to it. A couple places in Malaga city hold their main events several days after the 16th instead.

Estepona and Marbella

Among the places with the most to see is Estepona, where the Virgin of Carmen is also patron saint of the town. This weekend's events will be particularly special as they focus on the Virgen del Carmen district that has recently been regenerated and given a new viewpoint tower by the council.

In Marbella, there are celebrations in the Old Town itself, with the procession to the sea in the morning of 16th, as well as in nearby San Pedro, with the main seaside procession in the evening.

Los Boliches and Torremolinos

The well-known fiesta in Los Boliches, which incorporates the town's flamenco festival, also offers street entertainment, music and children's activities until Monday.

Eye-catching events in Torremolinos take place in the old fishing district of La Carihuela, where, as well as its spectacular procession on Sunday evening, there will be live music and entertainment.

Malaga city

In most of Malaga city's seaside neighbourhoods, such as Pedregalejo and El Palo, the main events are also on 16 July, with each area showing off its proud community spirit.

On Saturday 22 July, the central El Perchel neighbourhood will be celebrating with day-long activities stretching over to the city's famous Malagueta beach. Here a submerged statue of Our Lady is raised from the sea by a specialist brotherhood of divers in spectacular ritual.

The final big celebration of the year in Malaga city will in the Huelin district on Sunday 23rd, when thousands join the procession of the Virgen del Carmen in the evening.

In the east of Malaga province, all coastal communities have celebrations on 16 July, especially in Rincón de la Victoria, Torre del Mar and Nerja.