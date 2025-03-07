Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The evening will include an olive oil tasting session. SUR
Cordoba province brings its delights to the Costa del Sol
Cordoba province brings its delights to the Costa del Sol

English-speakers are invited to discover the Subbética Cordobesa and sample its olive oils and wines at an event in Benalmádena

Friday, 7 March 2025, 17:27

English-speaking residents and visitors on the Costa del Sol are being invited to learn more about the district known as the Subbética Cordobesa at an event in Benalmádena later this month.

In the south-eastern part of Cordoba province the district is formed by the municipalities of Almedinilla, Benamejí, Cabra, Carcabuey, Doña Mencía, Encinas Reales, Fuente-Tójar, Iznájar, Lucena, Luque, Palenciana, Priego de Córdoba, Rute and Zuheros. The area includes the natural park of Sierras Subbéticas, listed as a Unesco Global Geopark.

The Subbética district's Mancomunidad and its tourist initiative centre, in collaboration with SUR in English, are inviting readers to discover the district and its local produce with two events on Thursday 20 March at Holiday World in Benalmádena Costa.

Visitors will be invited to discover some of the most typical products of the area, including a tasting session of extra virgin olive oil. Wines and liqueurs will also be among the local produce available to sample.

Information will be provided on the district in general and the wealth of options available to visitors looking for a unique experience.Visitors attending the Benalmádena events will also be able to sign up for a day trip to visit several villages and see the area for themselves. More information will be provided at the event.

The evening will be divided into two identical events, the first at 5.30pm and the second at 8pm in the Sala Valero at Holiday World resort.

Anyone interested can register, stating which session they wish to attend, by sending an email to forossur@diariosur.es

