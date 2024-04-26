Coraxalia choir offers international concert in iconic Nerja square

SUR in English Nerja Friday, 26 April 2024, 13:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

Axarquía-based Coraxalia Choir delighted both locals and tourists recently with an open-air concert in Nerja's Plaza de España.

Directed by Celia Varo Aragón, the international choir gave a recital of well-known popular and classical songs in English and Spanish in the concert sponsored by De Cotta Law.

Coraxalia perform in the provinces of Malaga and Granada and raise funds for the Buen Samaritano charity at their Christmas concert in the San Miguel Church in Nerja.