We connect you to the sun in southern Spain

With 320 days of sunshine and an average of five hours of sunshine per day, Andalucía and the Costa del Sol offer optimal conditions for a solar system.

Due to the favourable weather and people being more aware of climate change, the demand for photovoltaic systems is high.

The main reason for installing solar panels, however, is probably the improved economic efficiency of the systems.

The abolition of the controversial solar tax and simplified registration procedures have eliminated a lot of costs. Households can also earn, for feeding surplus electricity into the grid, up to 15 cents per kWh.

The fall in prices for solar modules and inverters is also having a positive effect on amortisation. Installing a PV system also makes you less dependent on the energy prices of conventional electricity providers.

High-quality PV systems

The company Smart Photovoltaic Systems S.L. stands for high-quality photovoltaic systems. Frank Weiss, the owner and founder of the company, and his team will take care of your connection to the sun. The expertise of his company is not only limited to the installation of these systems in individual homes or in apartment blocks. Smart Photovoltaic Systems will be happy to professionally install a solar system on your industrial or commercial building. And if you want to be completely self-sufficient, ask us about a photovoltaic system with a storage option.

The 55-year-old expert will advise you free of charge and will be happy to provide you with a non-binding quote for a suitable solar system for your home, business or commercial premises.

All he needs is a brief description of the property in question and a current electricity bill or, in the case of a new build, an estimated electricity consumption.