Conjuring up a magical season of art all along the coast The various arts societies in Malaga and Gibraltar have started their 2022-2023 programme of lectures and other events

The 2022-23 Arts Society season started on Tuesday in Benahavís, with a talk on 'Foreigners in London 1520-1677– the artists who changed the course of British art'. There was a good turn out for the lecture which was given by art historian Leslie Primo.

The Benahavís group started a month earlier than the Costa del Sol and Nerja branches, whose first meetings are Monday 17 October at 6.30pm and 18 October at 6pm and 19 October, 6.30pm respectively.

Both Nerja and Costa del Sol will welcome Julian Halsby who'll be taking the audience back in time to early 20th Century Paris, with a talk on 'Amadeo Mogliani and Bohemian Paris from 1906-20'.

The De la Frontera and Gibraltar societies' first talk will take members back to the 'Age of Jazz' with a talk by Sandy Burnet on 19 October at 11am and 7.30pm respectively.

For the October talk in Benahavís, art historian Shauna Isaacs will be exploring some of the greatest art heists of all time. The Nerja society will also be welcoming Shauna on 14 March.

The Nerja society is also involved in the 'Sea View Concert', on 29 October, which brings together young musicians from the Mediterranean Chamber Orchestra and 24-year-old Pablo Alcázar, a classical guitarist and composer from Nerja, The programme includes pieces by Grieg and Bach and takes place at the town's cultural centre, at 8pm.

Another highlight in the Nerja and Costa del Sol programme promises to be the visit by magician Bertie Pearce, who will be talking about the imagination behind theatre set design on 22 November.

After Bertie's Nerja lecture the society will be joining him for dinner, where there'll be magic on the menu and Bertie will also be conjuring up lunch for the Costa del Sol branch at the Sierra restaurant in Mijas on 21 November.

Nonmembers are welcome at the lectures for a small fee and all of the talks are included in the annual membership, for anyone interested in joining.

The Nerja society will be continuing with its 'hybrid' lectures at the Centro Cultural but also live-streamed online. The Costa del Sol meets either at the Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola or the Danish Club in Mijas, while Benahavís uses the town hall.

Gibraltar holds its meetings at the Garrison Library and De la Frontera at the San Roque golf course, both on the third Wednesday of every month.

For further information on the societies visit: Nerja: www.theartssocietynerja.com; Costa del Sol: www.theartssociety-costadelsol.org; Benahavís: www.theartssocietybenahavis.com; Gibraltar: www.theartssocietygibraltar.org and De la Frontera: www.theartssocietydelafrontera.com.