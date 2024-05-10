41 Club to remain 'welcoming and vibrant' with new Chair

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

Retiring chairman of the 41 Club Nerja Dr Brian Karet handed over the reigns for the year ahead to Ted Moulson at the club's last AGM on Thursday 25 April. Ted, 68, says that his objective for the year ahead is to "maintain the momentum built up by Brian over the last year and ensure that 41 Club Nerja remains vibrant and welcoming".

The retired pharmacist and his wife Barbara split their time between their homes in Harrogate in England and the Axarquía in Spain.