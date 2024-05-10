Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New Chair Ted Moulson with his predecessor Dr Brian Karet. SUR
41 Club to remain &#039;welcoming and vibrant&#039; with new Chair
41 Club to remain 'welcoming and vibrant' with new Chair

Retired pharmacist Ted Moulson, who divides his time between Harrogate and the Axarquía, has taken over from Dr Brian Karet

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:59

Retiring chairman of the 41 Club Nerja Dr Brian Karet handed over the reigns for the year ahead to Ted Moulson at the club's last AGM on Thursday 25 April. Ted, 68, says that his objective for the year ahead is to "maintain the momentum built up by Brian over the last year and ensure that 41 Club Nerja remains vibrant and welcoming".

The retired pharmacist and his wife Barbara split their time between their homes in Harrogate in England and the Axarquía in Spain.

