Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
41 Club Nerja presents bumper charity cheque to Cudeca
Community spirit

41 Club Nerja presents bumper charity cheque to Cudeca

A cheque for 500 euros was presented after the Nerja club's current chairman nominated Cudeca as the chosen charity for this year

SUR in English

Nerja

Friday, 15 March 2024, 14:53

Compartir

The 41 Club Nerja presented a cheque for 500 euros to the local branch of Cudeca last week after the club's current chairman, Dr Brian Karet, nominated Cudeca as the club's chosen charity for this year.

Receiving the donation, Eli Aragüez, regional manager of the Cudeca charity shops said, "41 Clubs have a long tradition of supporting smaller local charities which benefit local people."

She went on to say, "We are immensely grateful for donations like this which are of great value to the foundation" and that "constant funding is needed to keep the centre running".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Last weekend of winter in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol forecast to be a hot and dry one
  2. 2 Costa del Sol goes green with annual festivities to celebrate St Patrick's Day
  3. 3 Last weekend's rain deposited equivalent of 300 ships full of water in Malaga reservoirs
  4. 4 Filling of private swimming pools banned in south of Spain but hotel, registered tourist accommodation and public pools allowed
  5. 5 Serranía de Ronda village goes wild for orchids
  6. 6

    The average worker in Malaga province gives a third of their salary to the taxman
  7. 7 Costa del Sol mourns death of June Rendle, a woman with a passion for theatre
  8. 8 Malaga marina for megayachts reaches cruising speed
  9. 9 Schoolwork showcase: primary poems
  10. 10 Significant 19th-century painting of Gibraltar goes under the hammer

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad