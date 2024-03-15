41 Club Nerja presents bumper charity cheque to Cudeca

SUR in English Nerja Friday, 15 March 2024, 14:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

The 41 Club Nerja presented a cheque for 500 euros to the local branch of Cudeca last week after the club's current chairman, Dr Brian Karet, nominated Cudeca as the club's chosen charity for this year.

Receiving the donation, Eli Aragüez, regional manager of the Cudeca charity shops said, "41 Clubs have a long tradition of supporting smaller local charities which benefit local people."

She went on to say, "We are immensely grateful for donations like this which are of great value to the foundation" and that "constant funding is needed to keep the centre running".