41 Club Nerja celebrates 20th anniversary

Jennie Rhodes
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 13:05
41 Club Nerja members gathered at Hotel La Viñuela on Friday 7 February to celebrate the club's 20th Anniversary.
In his speech, chairman Ted Moulson said: "We're in a great position to look forward excitedly to the next 20 years." He welcomed two new members to the club, Paul Town and Trevor Pavitt.
