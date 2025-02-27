Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

41 Club Nerja celebrates 20th anniversary

41 Club Nerja celebrates 20th anniversary

Chairman Ted Moulson also welcomed two new members to the club, Paul Town and Trevor Pavitt

Jennie Rhodes

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 13:05

41 Club Nerja members gathered at Hotel La Viñuela on Friday 7 February to celebrate the club's 20th Anniversary.

In his speech, chairman Ted Moulson said: "We're in a great position to look forward excitedly to the next 20 years." He welcomed two new members to the club, Paul Town and Trevor Pavitt.

