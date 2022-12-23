Change of name for Classic Car Club Owned and run by Ian and Carol Giles, the Classic Car Club has become so popular they are now including classic sports cars

The Classic Car Club of Andalucía has been running for over fifteen years and has become extremely popular, so much so that it is expanding to include sports cars. Although the website stays the same ( www.cccandalucia.com), the club will now call itself The Classic and Sports Car Club of Andalucía. Owned and run by Ian and Carol Giles, the club organises social gatherings, lunches and parties as well as touring the Andalusian countryside on their monthly, one day classic car excursions. Three or four times a year they plan longer tours all over Spain that can take up to seven days.

Classic and sports car owners are welcome at the club's monthly lunch gathering in La Sierra Restaurante at Cerros del Aguila Golf Club (Mijas) on the first Tuesday of every month.