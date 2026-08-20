International TV series casting call looking for tattooed men in Malaga

Following several high-profile Spanish productions (Machos Alfa, Chiquito el Grande and Veleta), an international series is set to start filming in Malaga this September.

The platform behind this project remains unknown for the moment, but the team are already casting extras in Malaga.

The Modexpor agency is looking for men with numerous tattoos on their bodies and of any ethnic background. They must be available for filming between 14 and 21 September.

The casting call is also open to people between the ages of 25 and 50 with a strong, broad build and blonde, red or light brown hair.

The applicants must be residents of Malaga city. If interested, submit your application or request more information via WhatsApp on 689 679 061.

With over four decades of experience, Malaga-based agency Modexpor is one of Spain's leading casting companies and a key partner for major international productions.

Among the major titles in its filmography are the Game of Thrones series and its spin-off House of the Dragon (HBO), feature films Venom (Marvel) and The Snow Society (Netflix) and the series The Seven Dials Mystery and Kaos (Netflix), both filmed in Malaga.

In recent years, Malaga city and the province have become a regular setting for fiction productions, particularly TV series that take advantage of the versatility and uniqueness of the destination: Korean series Surely Tomorrow (Amazon Prime Video), starring Asian stars Park Seo-Joon and Won Ji-an; The Girlfriend (Amazon), directed by Hollywood actress Robin Wright, which secured two Golden Globe nominations; and the popular Netflix franchises Black Mirror and The Crown.

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