Car insurance - what are the most important factors to take into account when insuring a vehicle?

If you’re on a trip and have a breakdown, did you know that many insurance policies will not transport your car to a garage near your home? Most of us don’t realise that if our car breaks down, when we are away, we may have to return home by our own means... and the car will have to stay there! Car insurance covers us for a breakdown, of course, and the transfer to a garage for repair, if roadside assistance has been contracted. But all basic insurance policies, the one that the vast majority of the population has, do not include towing the vehicle to a garage near home. This means that, if the repair takes a long time and goes past your return date, you will have to return to pick it up and the costs will be your responsibility.

Travel assistance insurance covers people and the vehicle. And, it is precisely the cover for our car in case of towing where you can see specific differences. If you look at your policy where the towing coverage is indicated, you will see that it states the geographical scope of the travel assistance. This service is sometimes limited to your country and sometimes it can also be used abroad. In any case, it can be offered from the so-called ‘kilometre 0’ or stating the distance where it begins by taking as a reference the home address.

